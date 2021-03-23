If you’re looking for something that will make your natural eyelashes longer and don’t want to commit to having lash extensions put on every few weeks, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum will enhance the look and length of your natural lashes. When used consistently as directed, you will see complete—and amazing, I might add—full results in 90 days.

If I told you fuller, thicker, longer eyelashes were in your future, would you believe me? Now, if I told you all you had to do was brush a serum on your lashes every night before bed, would you comply? With hundreds of thousands of products in the beauty industry that might seem too good to be true, there are always reasons to celebrate when I find ones that actually work and deliver real-time results.

Ahead, I tested the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and it went above and beyond my expectations—you won’t believe the before and after photos.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Best For: Anyone looking to stimulate the growth of their eyelashes Uses: Lengthening and thickening eyelashes Potential Allergens: Vitamin E, amino acids, hydrolyzed yeast extract Active Ingredients: Amino acids, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $65 About The Brand: Alicia Grande founded Grande Cosmetics in 2008 with one product: GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. Grande wanted a solution to grow eyelashes longer and thicker, and the serum became widely popular in no time—and still is to this day. The brand's current line also includes a brow serum and a lip plumper gloss, to name a few.

About My Skin: Regularly hydrated

I am a daily makeup wearer and I also am invested in a skincare routine that I practice both morning and night. Skincare is really important to me, and I love the look of long eyelashes so to think of a treatment that would grow mine longer had me excited and intrigued. I currently use chemical exfoliants, serums, moisturizers, and of course, cleanse my face daily. When I am wearing makeup, I tend to wear more natural looks unless there is a need to step it up a little.

Due to the nature of this serum and the fact it would be incorporated into my skincare routine, I reached out to my dermatologist, Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass, who practices dermatology at The Naderi Center. Dr. Snodgrass assured me that using this serum was safe because it contains vitamins, peptides, and amino acids. "Each of these ingredients should be incorporated into a regular skincare regimen to aid in promoting collagen formation, and reducing free-radical formation, thus promoting overall anti-aging," she explained.

I went on to ask Dr. Snodgrass if she felt comfortable recommending this particular serum to her clients, to which she said: “Yes, this serum can be a safe alternative to extensions, which are time-consuming and potentially harmful to the follicle as they can often cause natural lashes to fall out more quickly than normal.”

How to Apply: Very easy

The serum comes in a tube that has a very thin application brush which allows you to really get close to the lash line which is where you need to apply it. After my nighttime skincare routine was complete, I would apply the lash serum as my last step before going to bed. Lightly drag the brush along your top lashline right where the lashes are to ensure the serum saturates the area. You can also choose to apply it to the bottom lash line, but I skipped this step.

The Results: Longer and fuller lashes

I used this serum consistently for five weeks and that is when I started to notice the results. I had some eyelashes that had fallen out and mine weren’t very long at the time, so growth was the main reason I started to use the serum.

I've continued to use the serum as directed every single day and am almost at the 90-day mark, and my lashes have grown very full, thick, and long.

I’ve also noticed that since I applied the serum before bed and immediately went to sleep after, by closing my eyes the serum got on my bottom lashes and they grew longer, too. There were a few times I felt a little itchiness on my lashline in the beginning, but that subsided over time with regular use. I did not experience any allergic reactions or skin discoloration with the continued use of GrandeLASH.

The Value: Worth it

Looking at the price of this serum and how long it lasts (90 days) the value of what you’re getting is almost too good to be true when you look at the results. With consistent use, you will notice a change in your eyelashes—plus, the fact that the serum is only $65 for a three-month supply will save you money in the long run.

