The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

The only rule: There are no rules.

By
Eden Stuart
Eden Stuart is an associate editor at Byrdie. She covers all beauty and wellness topics, with a special emphasis on makeup, skincare, and haircare.

Updated on 02/05/23
Doja Cat Grammys 2023 Best Dressed

Getty Images

If the Oscars are for elegance and the Met Gala is for couture, the Grammys are for the trends. While most awards shows yield your usual sea of tuxedos and beautiful gowns, the only thing you can expect at the 2023 Grammys is the unexpected. That said, as last year's showings of Y2K hair and opera gloves proved, you can anticipate some timely, risk-taking moments. With nominees like Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and Doja Cat, it's all but guaranteed.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite fashion moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

01 of 13

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Coming off of an impeccable Couture Fashion Week, Doja Cat hit the red carpet in head-to-toe vinyl, courtesy of Versace. Looks like the opera glove trend isn't going anywhere.

02 of 13

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The night's trend of sleek, black, tactile gowns continues with Laverne Cox, who opted for a textured column with goth-y bodice detailing by Kim Kassas Couture.

03 of 13

Lizzo

Lizzo

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

Lizzo went full goddess mode in a voluminous floral cape and matching rosette rings. The look was custom made by Dolce & Gabbana.

04 of 13

Shania Twain

Shania Twain

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

In a polka dot suit and oversize hat by Harris Reed, Shania Twain went maximalist—and we love her for it.

05 of 13

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha shows us that Bimbocore is still very much a thing. She paired her bouncy Farrah Fawcett hair with a revealing pink sheath by Moschino. (Not visible: Shiny iridescent platforms that upped the aughts factor even more.)

06 of 13

Anitta

Anitta at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Continuing with the evening's goth girl energy, Anitta's black gown included feather details, lace insets, and a dramatic train. The gown is a vintage piece by Atelier Versace.

07 of 13

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Fully in the throes of her Midnights-era, Taylor Swift's slinky two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown featured a crop top and floor-grazing skirt with shimmering gemstone embellishments.

08 of 13

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

We honestly don't know what we love most about this Kacey Musgraves ensemble. Is it the shade of pink that can only be described as "pastel bubblegum"? The ostrich feather cape? The pink full length bodysuit? Let's just go with all the above.

09 of 13

Mary J Blige

Mary J Blige

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Is it even a Grammy's red carpet without strategic cutouts? We love how Mary J Blige put her own spin on the sexy detail by adding shoulder pads and a shiny belt at the waist.

10 of 13

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Who says you have to stick to one trend? Lourdes Leon combined a few of the evening's favored sartorial choices–goth vibes, red, and shimmer—while channeling classic glam.

11 of 13

Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Continuing the evening's trend of sticking to an album's theme, Harry Styles wore a Harry's House-era jumpsuit—this time in a shimmering patchwork motif.

12 of 13

Cardi B

Cardi B at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a show-stopping couture moment, Cardi B wore a structural electric blue gown—straight off of Gaurav Gupta's SS 2023 couture runway.

13 of 13

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Paris Hilton's glistening sheath was on the same sartorial wavelength as her 21st birthday party dress. (And obviously, we love.)

