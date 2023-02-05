The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

If the Oscars are for elegance and the Met Gala is for couture, the Grammys are for the trends. While most awards shows yield your usual sea of tuxedos and beautiful gowns, the only thing you can expect at the 2023 Grammys is the unexpected. That said, as last year's showings of Y2K hair and opera gloves proved, you can anticipate some timely, risk-taking moments. With nominees like Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and Doja Cat, it's all but guaranteed.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite fashion moments from the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Doja Cat
Coming off of an impeccable Couture Fashion Week, Doja Cat hit the red carpet in head-to-toe vinyl, courtesy of Versace. Looks like the opera glove trend isn't going anywhere.
Laverne Cox
The night's trend of sleek, black, tactile gowns continues with Laverne Cox, who opted for a textured column with goth-y bodice detailing by Kim Kassas Couture.
Lizzo
Lizzo went full goddess mode in a voluminous floral cape and matching rosette rings. The look was custom made by Dolce & Gabbana.
Shania Twain
In a polka dot suit and oversize hat by Harris Reed, Shania Twain went maximalist—and we love her for it.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha shows us that Bimbocore is still very much a thing. She paired her bouncy Farrah Fawcett hair with a revealing pink sheath by Moschino. (Not visible: Shiny iridescent platforms that upped the aughts factor even more.)
Anitta
Continuing with the evening's goth girl energy, Anitta's black gown included feather details, lace insets, and a dramatic train. The gown is a vintage piece by Atelier Versace.
Taylor Swift
Fully in the throes of her Midnights-era, Taylor Swift's slinky two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown featured a crop top and floor-grazing skirt with shimmering gemstone embellishments.
Kacey Musgraves
We honestly don't know what we love most about this Kacey Musgraves ensemble. Is it the shade of pink that can only be described as "pastel bubblegum"? The ostrich feather cape? The pink full length bodysuit? Let's just go with all the above.
Mary J Blige
Is it even a Grammy's red carpet without strategic cutouts? We love how Mary J Blige put her own spin on the sexy detail by adding shoulder pads and a shiny belt at the waist.
Lourdes Leon
Who says you have to stick to one trend? Lourdes Leon combined a few of the evening's favored sartorial choices–goth vibes, red, and shimmer—while channeling classic glam.
Harry Styles
Continuing the evening's trend of sticking to an album's theme, Harry Styles wore a Harry's House-era jumpsuit—this time in a shimmering patchwork motif.
Cardi B
Never one to shy away from a show-stopping couture moment, Cardi B wore a structural electric blue gown—straight off of Gaurav Gupta's SS 2023 couture runway.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's glistening sheath was on the same sartorial wavelength as her 21st birthday party dress. (And obviously, we love.)