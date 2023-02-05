Here Are the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

We don’t like to play favorites, but the Grammy Awards are up there on our list of the best red carpets. For starters, it combines our love of two things: music and beauty. Each year our favorite Hollywood notables bring their Grammys weekend best, serving up beauty looks that keep us buzzing night-of, but also become iconic for many years to come. This year’s batch of Grammy’s beauty looks includes draped blush and bleached brows as seen on Lizzo and Doja Cat. We’re rounding up our favorites ahead. Read on for the beast beauty looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards.