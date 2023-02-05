Here Are the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

We don’t like to play favorites, but the Grammy Awards are up there on our list of the best red carpets. For starters, it combines our love of two things: music and beauty. Each year our favorite Hollywood notables bring their Grammys weekend best, serving up beauty looks that keep us buzzing night-of, but also become iconic for many years to come. This year’s batch of Grammy’s beauty looks includes draped blush and bleached brows as seen on Lizzo and Doja Cat. We’re rounding up our favorites ahead. Read on for the beast beauty looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Lizzo
From her perfectly draped blush, eye-catching lashes, and floral-embossed nails, Lizzo's red carpet look is—by far—one of our favorites.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat brought the dark bimbo glam to the night's events, with bleached brows, reflective inner-corner eyeshadow, and frosted lip gloss.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain had a monochromatic moment, matching her red lips to her bangs.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox hit the red carpet with twisted tendrils paired with gold-detailed eyes and a bronzed lip that made her look like a goddess.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha channeled Farah Fawcett with flipped blonde curls. Her baby pink blush and coral lip tied her flirty look together.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet with her trademark red lip and a navy blue smokey eye to match her 'fit.
Anitta
Patrick Ta was responsible for Anitta's vampy Grammy's glam, complete with a ginger smokey eye and coordinating lip.
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon didn't wear a traditional red to the Grammy's; she wore a dark-outlined red lip that made her look vampy and alluring.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige wore her platinum blonde hair into a high ponytail updo that put the focus on her glowing skin and metallic gown.
Cardi B
Cardi B paired her electric blue couture gown with bright blue winged eyeliner.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's knotted half updo, bold lashes, and nude lipstick was effortlessly glam.