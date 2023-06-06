11 Graduation Nail Ideas for Celebrating Your Big Day in Style

Much like weddings, graduations are a time when it's common for the guests of honor to wear white. Even if your ceremony doesn't require it, white is one of the most popular outfit color choices for graduation day, as are neutrals and muted pastels. Because of this, planning a graduation ensemble is remarkably similar to deciding your look for a wedding—many people opt for more neutral accessories, natural-looking makeup, and classic manicures. Speaking of the latter, ahead you'll find 11 graduation nail ideas that will help you look and feel your most triumphant while gripping that degree (or the placeholder many schools give you before mailing the real diploma later). Keep reading to see them all, and remember that the sky's the limit when it comes to customizing your mani for your big day.