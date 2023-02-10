Gothic Valentine Nails Are the Ironic Trend for V-Day Haters

Going through a breakup? Eschewing rom-coms this year to binge-watch the new season of You? Simply looking for a V-Day nail look that actually doesn't require you to sacrifice your all black aesthetic in favor of red and pink (and to that I say same)? Don't go anywhere, because we have just the look for you this season: gothic Valentine nails, the latest seasonal trend to have us immediately swiping right.

As you might expect, gothic Valentine nails are a decidedly moodier take on a lot of the season's signature motifs. You'll find black hearts aplenty, as well as smoky marbling and even drips of blood to add some edge to Valentine's Day classics. (A look that tells all your local vampires that you're ready to live out your own Twilight saga is the ultimate dream.)

Now that you know the sky's the limit when it comes to giving your Valentine's Day nails a darker sensibility, all that's left is to choose the design that sets your cold, dark heart aflame. Ahead, see our favorite gothic Valentine nail ideas, and get ready to fully embrace unconventional romanticism this holiday.