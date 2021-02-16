Goop's First Ever Vibrator Is an Actual Work Of Art

Goop, the Gwyneth Paltrow-helmed lifestyle brand, is already synonymous with an unflinching but undeniably aesthetic approach to sexuality and vaginas in general. By now, you're probably familiar with the Goop candle smelled 'round the world, entitled "This Candle Smells Like My Vagina" and its sister scent, "This Candle Smells Like My Orgasm." For the premier of the company's Netflix show, The Goop Lab, Paltrow posed in front of a larger-than-life floral mural of a vulva. The show itself even dedicated an entire episode to female pleasure, going so far as to depict a real orgasm on-screen and dedicated several minutes to a lengthy anatomical description of female sex organs. The site itself is also stuffed with articles on female sexuality, orgasm, and pleasure, even producing an entire book on sex.

So therefore, it should come as no surprise that Goop releases its first-ever vibrator today, Feb. 14—in fact, the only surprise is that it took this long for them to create one. The vibrator itself is a sleek mix of performance-enhancing features and an unassailably chic look. The Goop Double-Sided Wand Vibrator ($95) may look like some interesting table sculpture, but its design is (delightfully) functional: on one end, a large ball provides external stimulation while the slimmer, tapered side for internal or additional clitoral use.

Together, both ends have 64 vibrational setting between them to choose from, each side capable of eight distinct pulsing patterns of varied intensity. Plus, it's waterproof for shower and bath fun, hypoallergenic with body-safe silicone, an LED battery that tells you how much time it has left, and comes with a travel lock and carrying case. (And if you've ever experience the singular stress of walking a vibrator through TSA in your carry-on, you know just how important that travel lock can be.)

Ahead of the launch, we spoke with Thira Burns, MS, Goop's Director of Product Development, Wellness, about the game-changing toy and why masturbation is such a critical and often overlooked aspect of self-care. "To many women, the spaces we welcome them into are radical just for existing," Burns explains of the wand's development. "We saw this with the feedback to our Netflix show, which featured the late great Betty Dodson and centered female pleasure: People wanted to see authentic arousal, and they wanted to talk about it freely."

So much of the vibrator's appeal lies in its minimalist, non-threatening design, which is both genuinely enjoyable to look at and the reason it's so powerful. According to Burns, its look was inspired by sculptural design in a gallery which gave the team an idea: what if this vibrator was something you'd be proud to display on your nightstand rather than shamefully stashing it away? From there, the team began an extensive research process that included focus group testing, reader feedback, interviews, and information and dialogued pulled from past Goop events. They listened to what users like, but paid equal attention to vibrator frustrations and annoyances.

"There were also some practical details that were inspired by grievances we heard repeatedly—like the frustrating experience of having your vibrator lose charge in the heat of the moment," Burns says. "So we built an LED battery display that shows you how much battery time your vibrator has left."

As societal shame around female sexuality and self-pleasure fades, it's becoming more and more common to hear masturbation and orgasm about as a very necessary component of self-care. Masturbation gives you the room and dedicated time to physically explore yourself through touch, figuring out exactly what feels good and how to navigate yourself—or partners—there again. Some benefits of using a sex toy have nothing to do with sex either. Burns points out that orgasms can lead to decreased stress levels, better sleep and an improved mood overall. Studies have also concluded that orgasms release skin-friendly hormones that can improve blood circulation and even repair collagen, which means some regular masturbation can basically be part of your skincare routine.

But as Burns points out, it's not always about crossing the finish line. "Sexual wellness shouldn’t focus solely on climax," she explains. "In fact, taking the time to explore and experience pleasure can be equally important. The Double-Sided Wand Vibrator can certainly get you off quickly, but it’s also designed so that you can take your time to feel new sensations and maximize pleasure." She recommends guided meditations and exercises while using the vibrator to foster greater mind-body connections. "From there, we recommend taking your time: Deviate from your tried-and-true vibrator sensations or switch your location from the bedroom to the shower to explore new settings and get in tune with how they make your body feel."

Stylish design, powerful settings, and a dedication to eroding the stigma surrounding female sexuality and pleasure? Sounds like a lot of work but according to Goop, it's their pleasure.