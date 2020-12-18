Google Launches a Virtual Beauty Counter So You Can Try on Products from Home

According to Google, more than 73% of U.S. consumers are opting to shop online. Thankfully, with the advancement of technology, growing your beauty arsenal has never been easier—even if you don’t have the ability to sample new merchandise.

Bringing the benefits of in-store shopping to your phone, on Dec. 17 Google introduced its new augmented reality (AR) beauty counter, designed to take the hassle out of online beauty shopping.

In partnership with AR companies ModiFace and Perfect Corp, the technology giant has made it possible to choose your next makeup purchase with little to no hesitation. With a simple search for the product you're interested in buying, you can instantly see how thousands of lipstick and eyeshadow shades from your favorite brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury will look on your skin tone.

The new feature to the Google Shopping app comes as many people veer away from comparing shades and textures at beauty retailers in person, due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Thanks to the Shoploop team (formerly part of Area 120) the app also allows you to get expert advice from the comfort and safety of your home. From offering helpful recommendations for purchasing a new product to giving personalized suggestions on how to use it—imagine having your very own beauty concierge cater to all your makeup needs. What makeup lover doesn’t want that?

And if you plan on doing a skincare haul instead and don't know where to start, Google has got you covered in that department, too. The search engine rounded up the top trending skincare ingredients of the year for us from their Year in Search 2020 report. Retinol, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide are just a few of the trending ingredients to make the list. Searching for products containing these is a good place to start when revamping your skin routine for 2021. Thanks Google for catering to our makeup, skincare, and basically all of our search needs.

To learn more about the Google Shopping app, visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device.