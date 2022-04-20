Golfcore is Happening—9 Outfits that Ace the Aesthetic

If we've learned anything from the multitude of cores that have come before, actual interest or involvement in the inspiring activity isn't necessary to participate in the trend. It's really as simple as wearing yoga pants to run to the grocery store or a slicked back bun borrowed from ballet to a first date. Recently, I've taken to sporting a white Lacoste polo with vintage denim for dinners out. This is the joy of personal style.

Golf has a lot going for it. It's a slow moving sport, which I'm sure pro-golfers everywhere would shake their heads at, but in my mind, this is a good thing. It allows for more sartorial expression on the green. The iconic green blazer comes to mind. A caddie hat that's somewhere between a beret and beanie with a pom pom does, too. Of course, pleated khakis tucked into lucky red polos are as much a part of the sport as anything. And saying you're off for a quick 9 after lunch just sounds cool, even if you mean is figuratively. Below, nine golfcore outfits to embrace your inner Tiger Woods. Fore!

The Short Set

Design by Tiana Crispino

Take your fictional golf skills to the fictional Recreational Habits Golf Club where chic sport-inspired athleisure awaits. The brand's golf capsule collection is overflowing with very cool takes on the motif. Cool enough to maybe convince me to pick up a club.

Caddyshack

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you didn't know, Bill Murray has a company committed solely to outfitting golfers. Some of the pieces are maybe a little more golf than core, but cheeky accessories like this hat, which comes in a few colors, makes the perfect accent.

Luxe Tee Time

Design by Tiana Crispino

Seems like celebrities love the golf niche! Bogey Boys belongs to Macklemore, and it's weirdly... good? The offerings range from duffles to umbrellas to the downright golf-adjacent like this coat. It's the perfect way to celebrate the end of winter and start of the golf season.

Off the Green

Design by Tiana Crispino

Take the subtle path of golfcore by incorporating this incredible crewneck sweatshirt into your spring wardrobe. The back reads "Never stop inspiring. Always be authentic," a moving mantra on and off the green.

The Professional

Design by Tiana Crispino

Keep things playful in this skort made for play. The cheerful pattern livens up an otherwise plain golfing ensemble. Byrdie Golf is a brand to know if golfcore's your favorite trend for spring. If you're really planning on playing, don't forget silver stroker counter bracelet.

Prada-Inspired

Design by Tiana Crispino

Don't be intimidated by golf's favorite shirt, and try out a polo in place of a plain T-shirt. The look is darling tucked into a skirt, worn over a slip dress, or simply paired with jeans (we opted for black cargo pants). This colorway feels fresh and new for the season. The bucket hat is great for fans of golf, Prada, or sun protection. Made out of nylon, it's a dream on the beach and as the accessory to round out any look.

The Sporty Set

Design by Tiana Crispino

This checked green bike short set is your homage to the Masters Tournament. If you're really feeling bold, top it off with a green blazer of your own, or wear the set for a day full of errands with a large caned tote bag.

Shop The Look Tuckernuck

Tuckernuck

Brother Vellies

Going Pro

Design by Tiana Crispino

Top off your golfcore look with this collegiate sweater from Kule. If you're really leaning into the trend, try it draped over your shoulders on top of an old-school pleated sport dress.

Shop The Look Kule

Sokim

FootJoy

Driving Range Casual

Design by Tiana Crispino

Swap out your bike shorts for a taste of the golf lifestyle. The built-in belt is a fun touch to an otherwise supremely comfortable pair of shorts. Dress them for the driving range (or a sunny weekend lunch) by adding a polo and metallic visor.