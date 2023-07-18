Lighten Up With the Golden Hour Brunette Trend

You know the hour or so right before the sun sets and everything is awash in that gorgeous, perfect light? There’s a reason photographers call it “golden hour” or “magic hour”—everything just looks so much better. Imagine if you could walk around with your hair constantly looking like it’s golden hour, no matter what time it is. Actually, thanks to the golden hour hair color trend—essentially sun-kissed brunette—you now can.

“I love to blend a dark base into sun-kissed lighter tips using my midlight technique,” says Matt Rez, Moroccanoil Global Celebrity Colorist. “This is where I incorporate a second color in my highlighting technique to help seamlessly blend the darkest of starting colors to the tipped out lighter ends.” Rez recently gave singer-songwriter Maren Morris the golden hour hair color look that’s been filling our feeds, and it's been spotted on plenty of other celebs.

Ahead, everything you need to know about the trend, including how to get the shade yourself.

The Trend

Sun-kissed brunette has always been flattering and this new variation is taking that up a notch. “Natural and sun-kissed hair color has always been sought after,” Rez says. “I think people are always looking for the perfect gradient of dark to light, and this trend gives you that with multi-tonal and dimensional results.”

A major perk of the look is it’s low-maintenance yet delivers high contrast, giving you a natural look but with a little pop. “I like that it’s balanced tonally,” Rez says. “The perfect ribbons of color are seamlessly blended together in a gradient from darkest at the root to lightest at the tips, with subtle baby lights framing the face, creating that pop. The color can be as melty or prominent as the client desires depending on how high-contrast or light they want their golden hour results to be.”

How to Get Golden Hour Brunette

Whole this is a pretty universally flattering shade, Rez notes that the sun-kissed brunette trend tends to look best on those with hair tones suited for warmer looks. “When creating a new color silhouette, your base color should always be considered,” Rez says. “The depth of the base color against the lightness of the mid and highlights is what really helps create a pop for this look!”

As always, it’s best to bring a photo of the look you’re going for to your hair colorist. “Make sure the person you are using as inspiration has similar hair base color, texture, density, and length as you—but it’s never going to be the exact same,” Rez says. “The closer you are to the reference's starting point, the more your colorist can formulate and create the vibe you're looking for. However, don't look for the exact results you see in a photo; always keep in mind that pictures can have effects and lighting that alter what you see on a phone screen versus your finished results in person. Always be sure to have an in-depth consultation with your colorist before you jump in.”

Once you have your golden hour hair color, maintaining it is equally important. Rez’s go-to is the Moroccanoil High Gloss Shine Color Depositing Mask in Clear ($30). “It is a perfect option to enhance and refresh your hair color at home,” he says. “It will bring back some shine and getting a treatment on lightened ends always helps with hair health!”