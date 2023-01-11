The Golden Globes Red Carpet Proves Lobs are Here to Stay

Are you feeling stuck in the middle with your hairstyle at the moment? Perhaps you want a change but you’re not ready to give up major length; your current look feels stale and it’s time for something new.

Enter the lob. The long bob haircut has been one of the most popular looks of the past decade and for good reason—it’s the Goldilocks of haircuts, not too long and not too short. It’s easy to customize to your hair type and texture, and can be styled in so many different ways, from full-on formal updos to easygoing waves. That’s why the lob was one of the biggest stars at the 2023 Golden Globes, with celebs like Angela Bassett and Lily James showing off their twist on the trend. Take this as a sign to book an appointment with your stylist ASAP and “lob” off those split ends.

Jenna Ortega's Shaggy Wolf Cut

The Wednesday star ditched her onscreen character’s black braids in favor of a reddish-brown shag in December, wearing it with a custom Gucci dress to walk the red carpet. When paired with long curtain bangs and fluttery, doe-eyed lashes, it was a far cry from Wednesday’s goth glam but a gorgeous look for Ortega.



Angela Basset's Vintage Vibe

The icon, who won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was serving up classic Hollywood glamour in a side-parted, flipped-out retro long bob style, the perfect match for her glimmering silver gown.

Lily James's Brunette Beauty

Gone are the long blonde Pamela Anderson locks and in their place, a rich brunette hue. James styled her long bob in a classic side-parted style with a bit of bounce and motion at the ends, letting her voluminous bright red Versace gown take center stage.



Niecy Nash-Betts's Tousled Waves

Nash-Betts’s tousled, center-parted brunette waves were a fun juxtaposition against her sequined column gown and matching plum ruffled jacket. Effortless waves go with everything!

Milly Alcock's Chained Half-Up

Alcock styled her ombré lob in a sleek half-updo, parted in the middle with some face-framing tendrils pulled out for a late ‘90s vibe. The flipped-out ends were a cute pairing with her beaded, low-cut Givenchy halter gown. The best part? The back of her hair was embellished with edgy chain details.

Rhea Seehorn's Classic Cut

The Better Call Saul star looked gorgeous in a creamy blonde, center-parted lob with just a hint of soft wave near her face. Red lipstick made the beaded flowers on her long-sleeved column gown pop.





