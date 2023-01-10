Our Favorite Fashion Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 award season is officially here, and the 80th Golden Globe Awards are kicking things off. The ceremony is, of course, a time to celebrate the best in film and television. However, our attention is mainly fixated on the red carpet (and for good reason, too). Our favorite Hollywood stars always grace the event in the most glamorous attire, glitziest accessories, and gorgeous beauty looks. With this year's nominee list including incredibly fashionable celebrities like Angela Basset, Ana de Armas, and Anya Taylor-Joy, we know there are bound to be more unforgettable moments. Ahead, we've rounded up the best fashion looks from the 2023 Golden Globes so far. We'll be updating this list as more stunning ensembles hit the red carpet tonight.
Laverne Cox
Byrdie cover star Laverne Cox hit the red carpet in a vintage John Galliano dress. The look was enhanced with dazzling jewelry from Kwiat Diamonds and Fred Leighton.
Megan Salter
Megan Salter opted for all-black attire tonight, accessorizing the look with opera gloves and a silver sequin mini bag.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series (Musical-Comedy or Drama), wore a gorgeous purple gown from Jason Rembert. The dress weighs 20 pounds and took 960 hours to make. Ralph wore earrings and a ring from Natalie Mills to complete the look.
Milly Alcock
House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock wore a bejeweled Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline.
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson turned heads in a custom Christian Siriano gown and Neil Lane jewelry. She's nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones wore an edgy black Gucci dress—complete with a fitted bodice and cascading layers of tulle. Her performance as Brenda Lafferty in Under the Banner of Heaven earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.
Ayo Edebiri
Comedian Ayo Edebiri wore a pale blue two-piece from Rosie Assoulin. Of course, the bustled skirt and gold opera gloves are the true centerpiece of this look.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner attended the awards ceremony wearing a frilly, bejeweled gown from Gucci. She's in the running for two awards tonight. The first? Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film (thanks to her portrayal of Anna Sorokin in Netflix's Inventing Anna). She's also snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Television Series (Musical-Comedy or Drama) for her work in Ozark.
Ana de Armas
Tonight, Ana de Armas is nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. To celebrate the occasion, the actress wore a glamorous black Louis Vuitton dress.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Gucci dress featured free-flowing layers and cut-outs (and we're so here for it). Tonight, the Wednesday actress is nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stars in the forthcoming Barbie film, so it's no surprise she gave us full-on Barbiecore vibes this evening. Her pink mermaid gown featured elegant details like a crossed halter neckline and intricate beading.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore a vibrant blue, bow-shaped dress and paired it with gold heels for a contrasting pop of color.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett looked beyond elegant in her silver Pamella Rolland gown and Sarah Flint platform heels. Tonight is incredibly special for her as she won Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright brought warmth and vibrance to the red carpet with the eye-catching orange Prada dress and heels.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh's outfit immediately captivated our attention. What's not to love about this blue sequined Armani look?
Stephanie Hsu
Actress Stephanie Hsu wore a whimsical, floral Giambattista Valli Couture gown that we're obsessed with.
Donald Glover
Donald Glover has an effortlessly cool fashion sense, and this look is the perfect example. We love how he paired this white relaxed-fit two-piece with a black suit jacket.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis looks amazing in this custom Jason Wu dress. The Woman King actress is nominated tonight for Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama).
Elizabeth Debicki
The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki wore this chic pink Dior dress to the ceremony. Her performance as Princess Diana in the buzzy Netflix series scored her a nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Television Series (Musical-Comedy or Drama).
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams' ruffled, off-white Gucci dress is dramatic and playful in the best way.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain's Oscar de la Renta gown is a blinged-out masterpiece.
Emma D'arcy
Emma D'arcy's oversized black suit from Acne Studios is one of the coolest looks of the night. They completed the look with blue gloves, a corsage, and pointed-toe boots.
Natasha Lyonne
Actress Natasha Lyonne also leaned into the all-black vibes tonight, wearing a ruched maxi dress and platform boots.