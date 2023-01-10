Our Favorite Fashion Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 award season is officially here, and the 80th Golden Globe Awards are kicking things off. The ceremony is, of course, a time to celebrate the best in film and television. However, our attention is mainly fixated on the red carpet (and for good reason, too). Our favorite Hollywood stars always grace the event in the most glamorous attire, glitziest accessories, and gorgeous beauty looks. With this year's nominee list including incredibly fashionable celebrities like Angela Basset, Ana de Armas, and Anya Taylor-Joy, we know there are bound to be more unforgettable moments. Ahead, we've rounded up the best fashion looks from the 2023 Golden Globes so far. We'll be updating this list as more stunning ensembles hit the red carpet tonight.