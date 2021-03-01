All the Best Beauty Looks From the 78th Golden Globes

It’s rare that an awards show’s 78th outing can produce any firsts, but the 2021 Golden Globes will see several. For one, instead of bantering together onstage, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be executing their hosting duties from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and New York City’s Rainbow Room, respectively. The show will also be eschewing its famous “celebrity dinner party” setup; instead, Poehler will be joined by an in-person audience of frontline and essential workers, while the nominees join in from home. And speaking of those nominees—even though streaming services have been encroaching on traditional theaters for much of the past decade, 2020 will go down in film history as the first year in which almost none of the most decorated films (or any films, really) ran in an actual theater.

Even though the show will be missing what is arguably its most famous element—a red carpet so star-studded the Pleiades gets jealous—we know for certain the stars will be showcasing smooth skin, trend-setting makeup, and sleek cheveux … even if they’re wearing slippers.

Below, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite looks, updating throughout the night.