All the Best Beauty Looks From the 78th Golden Globes

It’s rare that an awards show’s 78th outing can produce any firsts, but the 2021 Golden Globes will see several. For one, instead of bantering together onstage, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be executing their hosting duties from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and New York City’s Rainbow Room, respectively. The show will also be eschewing its famous “celebrity dinner party” setup; instead, Poehler will be joined by an in-person audience of frontline and essential workers, while the nominees join in from home. And speaking of those nominees—even though streaming services have been encroaching on traditional theaters for much of the past decade, 2020 will go down in film history as the first year in which almost none of the most decorated films (or any films, really) ran in an actual theater.
Even though the show will be missing what is arguably its most famous element—a red carpet so star-studded the Pleiades gets jealous—we know for certain the stars will be showcasing smooth skin, trend-setting makeup, and sleek cheveux … even if they’re wearing slippers.
Below, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite looks, updating throughout the night.
Elle Fanning
With winged liner, glass skin, and lush lashes created by Erin Ayanian Monroe for L'Oreal and a sleek chignon by hairstylist Samantha McMillan, Fanning looks right off the cover of a vintage magazine—fitting for an actress nominated for her work as a historic queen.
Sarah Hyland
Makeup artist Allan Avendaño prepped the copper-haired red carpet host with Alypn Beauty skincare, then used e.l.f cosmetics to create a sultry, bronze-toned smoky eye. Check out what Avendaño told us about how he achieved the look.
Andra Day
She may be nominated for her work as jazz icon Billie Holiday, but Andra Day's ombre red lip and illuminated highlighter by makeup artist Porsche Cooper are wholly modern. Her upswept curls (by hairstylist Tony Medina) allow an edgy-yet-sophisticated Chanel Fine Jewelry ear cuff to take center stage.
Margot Robbie
Consider it a red carpet take on no-makeup makeup: the Birds of Prey star went for an understated, rosy-toned look, created by makeup artist Pati Dubroff for Chanel. The shiny, super loose waves by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett add to the effortless moment.
Kaley Cuoco
Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used Charlotte Tilbury to create a beautiful look for the multi-hyphenate (she's nominated for both acting and executive producing The Flight Attendant). Find out how Christine Symond sculpted those California girl beach-y waves.
Laverne Cox
We're all wrapped up in the crown braids hairstylist Kim Kimble crafted for Promising Young Woman's Laverne Cox.
Julia Garner
Hung Vanngo chose to anchor Julia Garner's makeup with a bold, glossy red lip, created with Chanel's Rouge CoCo Bloom. Hairstylist Bobby Elliot set the Ozark star's curly updo with John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hair Spray, and used a small amount of the John Frieda Dream Curls Curl Defining Cream Oil to polish everything off.
Tiffany Haddish
Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave the presenter a(n even more) flawless base with Shiseido's Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation, adding dimension with the Minimalist WhippedPowder Cream Blush in the shade Sayoko 06. He then set with the Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in 02 Matte.
Nicola Coughlan
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan served Featherington-level brights with the help of makeup artist Neil Young.
Angela Bassett
Hairstylist Randy Stodghill is responsible for Bassett's regal braid. "We wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama," he said. "To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness. I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine.”
Tina Fey
Co-host Tina Fey opted for a subtle, glossy lip, and plum smoky eye topped off with Loveseen's Inez lashes. Makeup artist Gita Bass prepped Fey's skin with Beautycounter’s Overnight Resurfacing Peel the day before, and the All Bright C Serum and Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion—as well as Pause's Well Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool—on the day of the ceremony.
Lily Collins
Hairstylist Gregory Russell said he wanted to give the Emily in Paris star "a voluminous curly texture a la Marisa Berenson" to her newly shortened mane. That '70's inspo continued to her makeup, done by Fiona Stiles for Lancôme.
Emma Corrin
For Emma Corrin's Crown-ing moment, hairstylist Daniel Martin referenced Twiggy’s iconic pixie cut (complete with a razor-sharp side part), laying the style flat to her head using the Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Radiance Brush. Makeup artist Florrie White kept the '60s vibe going with heavy liner and lots of lashes.
Jane Fonda
The night was full of "my lips but better" shades, but the legendary actress might have given us our favorite. Makeup artist David Deleon used L’Oréal Age Perfect Anti Feather lipliner in Nude Pink and L’Oréal Age Perfect Lipstick in Pink Petal to get this look.
Amanda Seyfried
Fekkai artistic director Renato Campora gave the Mank star Old Hollywood-inspired silky waves by blow drying with a round brush and using a 1.5-inch curling iron to curl the hair, pinning the curls to cool, then brushing with a multi-bristle brush. The look was finished with a spray the Fekkai Full Blown Volume Texturing Spray for added texture and volume, and a spray of Kenra Artformation Hairspray for long-lasting, voluminous curls.
Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman 1984 star is set to play Hedy Lamarr, and in this Old Hollywood glam, the resemblance is uncanny.
Amy Poehler
Redkin celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham went for a creamy blonde for the co-host. “I refreshed Amy’s highlights for that extra brightness and gave her a Redken Shades EQ Gloss to perfect her creamy, blonde tone and add a beautiful, shiny finish,” says Cunningham.
Maria Bakalova
The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout rocked an enviably icy smoky eye. Makeup artist Jame Malloy used Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Quattro in Fame and added a pop of intensity to the center of the lid with the Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 9. He topped off the look with Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara.
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher kept it all in the (color) family, opting for a blue-based red lip to go with her pink gown and famous red locks.
Regina King
It was a great night for a smoky eye, as One Night in Miami director Regina King proves.
Carey Mulligan
Far from the candy-colored wigs she wears in Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan went for glowy and rosy. Makeup artist Emma White Turle created the look by blending Sisely-Paris's Le Phyto-Blush in shade Golden Rose and Shimmer on the cheeks, and highlighting with L’Orchidee in Rose.