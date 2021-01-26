Golde’s New Launch Makes It Easy To De-Stress, De-Bloat and Hydrate

For proof that wellness doesn’t equate to pricey exercise classes and a diet overhaul, look no further than Golde. The Black-owned wellness and beauty brand offers easy-to-use latte blends and face masks, and today, you can grab their latest affordable, superfood-packed launch exclusively at Target and Golde.co.

The Super-Ades ($15) are easy to mix packs of supplements in three fun flavors that are full of health benefits—all you need to do is add water. The vegan supplements are naturally flavored with no added sugars and will help you de-bloat, de-stress and hydrate.

“We're so excited to be bringing the future of wellness to Target with the launch of our Super-Ades,” Golde founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford tells Byrdie exclusively. “At Golde, we believe that self-care should be easy and fun for all, and I truly can't think of a better partnership to take that mission to consumers across the country.”

If your plans for 2021 were to relax more, Destress Ade is for you. Made from coconut water and blueberry juice this supplement helps you chill; magnesium and lemon balm help boost the supplement's stress-relieving powers.

Next up, the pineapple-packed Debloat Ade, which is ideal for getting your gut health back on track. Probiotics and ginger extract help support gut health while pineapple enzymes help you digest and debloat. A healthy gut is connected to way more than digestion and de-bloating; healing your gut can promote better skin health and mood.

Lastly, Skin Hydration Ade help you glow from the inside out. The watermelon-flavored supplement supports hydrated skin with hyaluronic acid, amla, and Schisandra berry which are full of anti-oxidants. You can also grab Golde's superfood face masks at Target for brighter, clearer skin and its latte blends. There you have it—(almost) all of your New Year's resolutions sorted.

The Super-Ades are available now in select Target stores and at Target.com and Golde.co.