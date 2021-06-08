Golde’s New Vegan Collagen Powder Will Supercharge Your Morning Coffee

While collagen-boosting drinks have become buzzy in recent years, the lack of vegan-friendly options has left many beauty enthusiasts—concerned with consuming animal and animal byproducts—disappointed in their search for plump and glowing skin.

Thanks to Golde, however, the search is finally over. The beauty and wellness brand just launched their new Coconut Collagen Booster ($22), a plant-based option that provides a more inclusive alternative to one of the biggest skincare trends of 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the new launch, and read our honest review.

The Benefits

"A lot of people don’t know that your body is actually full of collagen and quite capable of producing it on its own," Trinity Mouzon Wofford, co-founder & CEO of Golde, tells us. The inspiration behind the powder's special formula came from that one insight. "It got us really interested in creating a product that could support the body's own collagen production, be 100% plant-based, and be kinder to the planet."

Not only is the collagen booster formulated to improve skin health, but you can also expect stronger hair and nails with the help of keratin-boosting biotin.

The Ingredients

Thanks to all-natural ingredients that include hyaluronic acid, sourced from fermented vegetables, and full-plant bamboo extract for collagen production, the Coconut Collagen Booster promises to provide plumper and more hydrated skin within 30 days of consistent use.

"Bamboo is the world's richest plant source of silica, a trace element that's an essential building block for collagen," Mouzon Wofford shares with us about the hero ingredient. "As we age, our bodies produce less collagen over time, so giving your body a boost can strengthen your skin to increase elasticity and hydration."

The entrepreneur suggests stirring the mix into coffee, matcha, smoothies, and more. She incorporates the vanilla-coconut-flavored collagen booster into her morning routine. "It's now an essential part of my daily matcha latte," Mouzon Wofford explains. "It's so creamy that sometimes I skip adding milk and just do the CCB. I'll add a scoop of that to my matcha powder, whisk with warm water, and pour that over ice."

The Review

Karli Bendlin

Our Senior Editor Karli Bendlin is officially a "collagen convert" after trying the new launch. "One of the perks of working from home is that I’ve become a de facto barista. I take pride in making my freshly frothed latte every morning. It’s my moment of calm before I dive into my chaotic inbox," she divulges.

"The coconut adds the perfect amount of sweetness without being overwhelming, and when whisked, it makes for a delicious, creamy froth," she adds. "Unlike many collagen powders on the market, which are animal-derived, Golde’s Coconut Collagen Boost is 100% plant-based, so it’s ideal for vegetarians like myself. Plus, it tastes so good!"

To experience the deliciousness and benefits of the Coconut Collagen Booster ($22) for yourself, visit Golde.co to shop the new product.