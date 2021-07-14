Golde Is the Black-Owned Wellness Brand We Can't Get Enough Of

We obsess over every ingredient we put on our bodies, and we indulge in beauty treatments in the constant pursuit of baby-soft skin and shiny hair. We even take time to work on our mental health—as we should—through meditation and relaxation. But for some reason, when it comes to our internal beauty routine, we're lucky if we get our required daily water intake. Thankfully, there's a wellness brand that's on a mission to boost our daily routine, from skincare to our morning smoothie, because although it's easy to forget, you are what you eat. Allow us to introduce Golde, an accessible wellness brand with products that can help you look and feel your best, inside and out. Ahead, here is team Byrdie's top Golde picks.

Golde

Founded: Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, 2017

Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, 2017 Based In: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Pricing: $$

$$ Best Known For: Natural and vegan elixirs and skincare at an affordable price point

Natural and vegan elixirs and skincare at an affordable price point Most Popular Product: Superfood Latte Sampler

Superfood Latte Sampler Fun Fact: Golde was built without the help of investors, and when it launched at Sephora in 2019, Mouzon Wofford became the youngest woman of color ever to launch a brand at the beauty retailer.

Golde was built without the help of investors, and when it launched at Sephora in 2019, Mouzon Wofford became the youngest woman of color ever to launch a brand at the beauty retailer.

While most wellness-focused brands feel unattainable (both in price and through the imagery of a certain lifestyle), Golde, a Black-owned, superfood-fueled brand, makes wellness products more accessible and easy to use—and they look cute on your counter to boot. The colorful and cheery packaging feels approachable, while the natural and vegan-friendly formulas are as good for you as they taste and smell.

Golde launched in January of 2017 with a single product—a powdered turmeric-and-coconut tonic—and has since developed 13 additional good-for-you SKUs. In just four years, the brand grew out of a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment and now boasts a retail footprint that includes wellness shops and indie beauty sites to big-name commerce like Goop and Target. A sift through Golde's product list currently includes gorgeously packaged tonics to good-for-you lattes to fruity face masks.