16 Gold Nail Ideas That Will Bring a Touch of Opulence to Your Next Mani

If you're looking to embrace a touch of opulence for your next manicure, look no further than gold nails. A solid metallic mani option for anyone who's gotten their fill of chrome, this is the perfect alternative (or complement) to gold jewelry for creating a luxurious moment. Metallics, in general, tend to be a popular choice during fall, winter, and especially the holiday season, and gold is a great option if you're trying to make the sunnier vibes last. According to celebrity nail artist Sonya Belakhlef, "Gold is truly the perfect choice for transitioning from summer to cooler weather—it's like carrying a hint of that warmth and glow with you." To help you decide which gold nail look suits you best, ahead we've gathered over a dozen gold nail ideas, from French tips to chrome finishes and even leaf paper accents.

Meet the Expert Sonya Belakhlef is a nail artist, designer, and photographer who has done manicures for the likes of Mary J. Blige, Ashley Graham, and Natasha Lyonne.

Mazz Hanna is a nail artist, certified crystal healer and aromatherapist, and the founder of her eponymous nail and skincare brand.