15 Gold Foil Manicure Ideas That Will Take Your Nails to the Next Level

Some beauty touches instantly make a look more glamorous—red lipstick, a subtle wing of eyeliner, a hint of bronzer. And we're officially adding gold foil nail flakes that the list. Whether you add a couple of strategically placed chips to an otherwise classic French manicure or wrap all your fingernails in gilded foil, one thing is for sure: The results will be a full set befitting royalty. Read on for 15 of our favorite gold foil manicure ideas. From lip gloss nails with metallic touches to all-over textured manis that almost look molten, you're bound to find a look you'll want to emulate.

