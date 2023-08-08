15 Gold Foil Manicure Ideas That Will Take Your Nails to the Next Level

Some beauty touches instantly make a look more glamorous—red lipstick, a subtle wing of eyeliner, a hint of bronzer. And we're officially adding gold foil nail flakes that the list. Whether you add a couple of strategically placed chips to an otherwise classic French manicure or wrap all your fingernails in gilded foil, one thing is for sure: The results will be a full set befitting royalty. Read on for 15 of our favorite gold foil manicure ideas. From lip gloss nails with metallic touches to all-over textured manis that almost look molten, you're bound to find a look you'll want to emulate.
Milky-White With Foil Accents
Here, gold foil accents add a touch of gilded glam to a trendy milky (almost oat milky) white backdrop. The white, splatter-like accents further enhance the look.
Your Nails But Better (and Gilded)
For the manicure minimalist, try topping a Your Nails But Better look with gold foil accents.
Pretty in Pink Foil
In this manicure, soft, baby pink and bright bubblegum come together for a beautiful, Barbie-approved ombré base. Gold foil and white watercolor accent nails will bring out your favorite gold jewelry.
Leopard-Print Flakes
Why hit just one trend when you can take on three? This mani incorporates gold foil and leopard print on a milky white base. And the colorful outlines? Chef's kiss.
Watercolor and Gold Foil
When we first saw this mani, we instantly thought of a pastel watercolor painting. Featuring delicate shades of purples and pinks with subtle gold foil accents, it's the perfect "Soft Girl" nail art.
Smoky Marbled Gold Foil
We can't decide what we're most drawn to in this mani. Is it the stiletto tips? The smoky, hazy marble? The gold flecks? We'll take them all.
That Touch of Foil
This neutral-pink manicure is stunning on its own, but with the addition of the gold foil, it's taken up a notch.
Gold Foil Lip Gloss Nails
Characterized by their mega-shiny finish, lip gloss nails gleam all on their own. But with the addition of gold foil? Get ready for a set you could see from outer space.
Short and Foily
One of the best things about gold foil nail art? You don't need dramatic lengths to showcase the look—as demonstrated by this short, round set perfect for those who like to keep things brief.
Full on Foil
Gold foil is usually brought on to accent a manicure, but who says you can't go full-on-foil? We love the addition of delicate roses to this completely gilded set.
Purple Marbeled Foil
Looking for a fun, poppy hue that isn't as ubiquitous as pink? Consider a mani in the color of royalty. This set spans the purple spectrum, from violet to lavender, and the gold flakes just add to the regal allure.
Striped Foil
We love how this striped manicure—which also incorporates a gleaming silver—eschews the more popular crinkly look for a smoother texture and a futuristic feel.
Black and Gold Foil
Can you think of a more sophisticated pairing than black and gold? Add a subtle smattering of gold foil to a black nail art look for the ultimate party-ready mani.
Heavy Metal Tips
We can see hints of bronze and copper in these gold foil tips. The clear base almost makes it look as though this manicure was peeled back—so chic.
Gemstone Foil
Nail artist Canishiea J. Sams captioned this set "the Midas touch," and we must agree. Gold foil + gemstone accents = the ultimate sumptuous manicure.