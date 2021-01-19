The 30 Best Gold Eyeshadow Looks to Wear All Year 'Round

gold eyeshadow

Gold has long been revered as the color of wealth, royalty, and lavish luxury. While many revere this precious and highly sought-after metal, we love it even more in our makeup than we do for jewelry. From sparkly shadow looks to sheer golden tones swept across the lids, gold shadow isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. Ahead, we've rounded up some stunning golden eyeshadow looks you can wear all year round to give you all the inspiration you need—we already know you'll look great in each and every one.

01 of 20

Golden Wash

A sheer and sheen wash of golden shadow on the lids paired with a bright lipstick is a great way to incorporate gold into your makeup look without it looking over the top. The color delicately graces the lids just enough to add a chic touch to an overall classic makeup look.

02 of 20

Golden and Sun-Kissed

Sun-kissed and natural, this sheer and golden shadow gives off a glow no one can deny and pairs well with soft, nude makeup tones on the cheeks and lips. With the tiniest bit of bronze included, this color looks beautiful on any skin tone.

03 of 20

Golden Glam

Bring your A-game with this glamorous golden eyeshadow look, the lids are decked out to the max with gold shadow and the crease is contoured with a warmer, deeper color to add shape and definitions. Simply gorgeous.

04 of 20

Antique Gold

All that glitters is definitely gold in this showcase of stunning golden glitter on the lids paired with abstract lines to define and contour the rest of the eyes. For the glitter, try Lemonhead LA's Gildebeest Spacepaste Glitter in Champagne Wishes ($22) on eyelids.

05 of 20

The Most Festive Gold

Take your gold shadow to the next level with glittery gems that bring a festive vibe to your look that everyone will love. After you've applied your shadow, delicately place the gems where you want, we love the placement of them in the inner and outer corners of the eyes—the sparkle is so radiant.

06 of 20

Golden Contrast

Pairing gold with contrasting colors is a remarkable way to showcase your hard work on your eyelids. The detail of the cobalt blue eyeliner on the inner rim of the eyes paired with the golden tones on the lids and create really work together to make this look everything it should be.

07 of 20

Foiled and Glistening Gold

A swipe of glistening gold cream shadow adds a gilded touch to the lids that look radiant in the sunlight. This golden shadow look is minimal yet makes a big statement, we love how it enhances the inner corners for a boost of radiance.

08 of 20

Golden Stars

Glitter, stars, and gold, oh my! The combination of these things makes our hearts sing, and our eyelids a little jealous. The sky's the limit when it comes to creating memorable golden eyeshadow looks that are fun and super creative.

09 of 20

Golden Sunrise

Light, soft golden tones applied to the lids with deeper gold blended in the crease creates a "sunrise" effect that is seriously gorgeous. The mixed gold tones shape and contour eyes in all the right places, the slightly metallic finish on the lids is breathtaking.

10 of 20

Metallic Gold Maven

Swipe some metallic gold shadow on the lids and pair it with liquid liner to create this unique look that enhances the shape of the eyes in the best way possible. The contrast between the gold and black along with the delicate line work shows us how makeup can truly be a work of art.

11 of 20

Touch of Gold

The tiniest hint of gold on the center of the eyelids gives just enough shimmer and sparkle, while soft nude colors are blended in the crease and worn on the cheeks and lips. Gold can instantly enhance skin even when applied very lightly which is why it's such a beautiful color to wear in any season.

12 of 20

Gold Smoke

Gold that glistens on the eyelids and a smokier shadow blended in the outer crease make way for a golden smoky shadow look that is gorgeous any time of the year. Wear it for a special occasion, or just because you feel like it, we highly approve either way. To create a smoky shadow look, try using Natasha Denona's Bronze Eyeshadow Palette ($65) for lots of shadow pairing inspiration.

13 of 20

Colorful Golden Glow

These warm, tropical hues on the lids look so effortless when paired together, The gold defines the eyelids in the best way, while the orange creates a gorgeous contrast and beautiful colorway for the eyes. Experiment with a few other colors if you're in the mood, the more, the better.

14 of 20

Natural Golden Girl

Gold eyeshadow is great for creating soft, natural makeup looks any time of year, this example of soft gold blended on just the lids paired with shaped brows and highlighted skin is so effortless. Gold allows you to go as light as you want without sacrificing a beautiful finish.

15 of 20

Hint of Gold, Pop of Color

Continuing with our theory that gold and bright colors pair perfectly together, this look explains itself without us really having to do any extra work. The bright liner on the inner and outer corners of the eyes paired with bronze-gold eyelids is a look we won't be forgetting any time soon. The gold and bronze shadows from Urban Decay's Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($49) are perfect for re-creating this look.

16 of 20

Golden and Glossy

A touch of gold, a touch of gloss, and a beautiful shiny lip allow this gold shadow to radiate and shimmer in all the right places. You can apply whichever gold color you want to lids and lightly tap some gloss on top for a shiny sheen that picks up light in the best way possible.

17 of 20

Golden Soft Glam

Soft golden eyeshadow glam is the best kind because of how versatile it can be. In this case, gold eyeshadow is blended on the eyes and followed up with bronze shadows that ever so softly contour the crease. Eyeliner and a few coats of mascara finish the look of strong, it's gorgeous don't you think?

18 of 20

Gold and Dramatic

Instantly elevate your gold shadow by adding some smoky liner around the eyes to bring some serious drama. Gold shadow is all you need for the lids, crease, and browbone—the eyeliner brings in the rest of the dramatic depth.

19 of 20

Glow With Gold

The glow on this golden shadow look is serious and we are obsessed with every single detail this look has to offer. Soft crease contouring and brushed up brows give us all the feels when it comes to gold eyeshadow inspiration. For the soft golden shadow color, use this eyeshadow from Elate Beauty.

20 of 20

Subtle and Sweet

The most subtle of gold shadow even makes a statement, like this glittery golden dream scattered just across the eyelids. Apply the shadow to lids in a packing motion with your brush or finger to ensure you get the desired level of gold you're going for.

