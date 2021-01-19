Gold has long been revered as the color of wealth, royalty, and lavish luxury. While many revere this precious and highly sought-after metal, we love it even more in our makeup than we do for jewelry. From sparkly shadow looks to sheer golden tones swept across the lids, gold shadow isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. Ahead, we've rounded up some stunning golden eyeshadow looks you can wear all year round to give you all the inspiration you need—we already know you'll look great in each and every one.