Gold has long been revered as the color of wealth, royalty, and lavish luxury. While many revere this precious and highly sought-after metal, we love it even more in our makeup than we do for jewelry. From sparkly shadow looks to sheer golden tones swept across the lids, gold shadow isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. Ahead, we've rounded up some stunning golden eyeshadow looks you can wear all year round to give you all the inspiration you need—we already know you'll look great in each and every one.
Antique Gold
All that glitters is definitely gold in this showcase of stunning golden glitter on the lids paired with abstract lines to define and contour the rest of the eyes. For the glitter, try Lemonhead LA's Gildebeest Spacepaste Glitter in Champagne Wishes ($22) on eyelids.
The Most Festive Gold
Take your gold shadow to the next level with glittery gems that bring a festive vibe to your look that everyone will love. After you've applied your shadow, delicately place the gems where you want, we love the placement of them in the inner and outer corners of the eyes—the sparkle is so radiant.
Golden Contrast
Pairing gold with contrasting colors is a remarkable way to showcase your hard work on your eyelids. The detail of the cobalt blue eyeliner on the inner rim of the eyes paired with the golden tones on the lids and create really work together to make this look everything it should be.
Metallic Gold Maven
Swipe some metallic gold shadow on the lids and pair it with liquid liner to create this unique look that enhances the shape of the eyes in the best way possible. The contrast between the gold and black along with the delicate line work shows us how makeup can truly be a work of art.
Touch of Gold
The tiniest hint of gold on the center of the eyelids gives just enough shimmer and sparkle, while soft nude colors are blended in the crease and worn on the cheeks and lips. Gold can instantly enhance skin even when applied very lightly which is why it's such a beautiful color to wear in any season.
Gold Smoke
Gold that glistens on the eyelids and a smokier shadow blended in the outer crease make way for a golden smoky shadow look that is gorgeous any time of the year. Wear it for a special occasion, or just because you feel like it, we highly approve either way. To create a smoky shadow look, try using Natasha Denona's Bronze Eyeshadow Palette ($65) for lots of shadow pairing inspiration.
Colorful Golden Glow
These warm, tropical hues on the lids look so effortless when paired together, The gold defines the eyelids in the best way, while the orange creates a gorgeous contrast and beautiful colorway for the eyes. Experiment with a few other colors if you're in the mood, the more, the better.
Hint of Gold, Pop of Color
Continuing with our theory that gold and bright colors pair perfectly together, this look explains itself without us really having to do any extra work. The bright liner on the inner and outer corners of the eyes paired with bronze-gold eyelids is a look we won't be forgetting any time soon. The gold and bronze shadows from Urban Decay's Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($49) are perfect for re-creating this look.
Golden Soft Glam
Soft golden eyeshadow glam is the best kind because of how versatile it can be. In this case, gold eyeshadow is blended on the eyes and followed up with bronze shadows that ever so softly contour the crease. Eyeliner and a few coats of mascara finish the look of strong, it's gorgeous don't you think?
Glow With Gold
The glow on this golden shadow look is serious and we are obsessed with every single detail this look has to offer. Soft crease contouring and brushed up brows give us all the feels when it comes to gold eyeshadow inspiration. For the soft golden shadow color, use this eyeshadow from Elate Beauty.