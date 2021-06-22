15 Going-Out Outfits Because the Joy of Dressing Up Is Back

It’s been a while since social calendars were full, but you may have suddenly noticed an uptick in birthday celebrations, reunion barbecues, or one-year anniversary parties for a couple who you watched get married over Zoom. Whatever plans are exciting you this summer—even if it’s simply an outdoor meal with your S.O.—with them comes the joy of dressing up and the return of going-out outfits.

Though they can vary depending on the occasion, the one thing all going-out outfits have in common is the boost of energy and confidence they provide. It’s a look that’s elevated, perhaps slightly more exaggerated than your everyday uniform, and feels personal as it’s not really dictated by any specific dress codes, such as for the office or a formal wedding. It’s all about making you feel your best before you even step out the door. Ahead, find 15 head-turning going-out outfits for all kinds of summertime festivities filling up your calendar.

The Dressed-Up Jeans

Straight-leg, high-waist jeans and a cropped top is a go-to summertime combination. If you want to give it a little more going-out oomph, just add a party heel, preferably in a metallic tone.

The Silky Dress

Made of breathable cupro, this mint dress is ideal for a balmy evening spent sipping something cool.

The Daytime Dress

Slip into a dress with plenty of movement for a daytime going-out outfit. Don’t forget some sun protection and a festive, on-theme bag, because, why not.

The Miniskirt

For a sleek look, opt for a vegan leather miniskirt in a sunny color. Style with a crop top and pared-back accessories to create a look that's daring and classic at the same time.

Shop The Look Babaton

Mango

Luv AJ

The Corset

Take the corset trend for a spin by dressing it down and pairing it with classic denim.

The Color Clash

Embrace all sorts of color in your next celebratory, going-out outfit. Better yet, purposefully clash them, such as with this vibrant blue ruched skirt and pastel citrus pouch.

The Beach Outing

Shoreside celebrations call for your best swimwear and a sleek coverup that’s a step up from cut-offs and a tank. This crochet option will do just the trick.

Shop The Look Cult Gaia

Asos Design

The Modern LBD

For a special evening, keep things simple and chic. Pair a little black dress—one with a unique cut-out for a bit of intrigue—with coordinating heeled sandals.

Shop The Look Good American

Jimmy Choo

The Back Story

A surprising detail or peekaboo cut is all a going-out outfit needs to turn some heads. Highlight the unique back of this bright, knit dress by securing your ‘do up with an on-trend (and heat-friendly) hair accessory.

The Suit Set

Suits aren’t simply for office settings. This one in a soft lavender shade, paired with a statement handbag, is fitting for any dressed-up occasion.

Shop The Look Eloquii

Eloquii

Paco Rabanne

The All-White Ensemble

The pairing of a clean, minimal palette with a touch of dramatic feathers feels perfectly balanced and ready to take to the dance floor.

The Seasonal Print

Summer is the season of the festive print, so play up your favorite new pattern with chunky jewelry in coordinating colors.

Shop The Look Coco Shop

Beepy Bella

The Asymmetric Top

For a “let’s see where the night takes us” kind of adventure, slip into a comfortable but polished pair of shorts and an asymmetric top. Complete the going-out outfit with Versace’s new-season take on statement earrings.

Shop The Look Lacausa

Rails

Versace

The Pajama Set

Keep comfort a priority with a printed set that feels as cozy as if you were settling in for a nap, all while looking ready for a night that's just getting started.

Shop The Look Diarrablu

Diarrablu

Neous

The Daring Dress

A dress like this one—in a bright shade of pink and with an especially bold cut-out pattern—deserves to shine on its own. Pair with a nude shoe (Salone Monet offers six shades to match your skin tone) and head off to your big night out.