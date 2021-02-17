8 Common Goal-Setting Mistakes, According To Life Coaches

When it comes to setting goals, sometimes the impulse itself can seem like enough. In other words, no matter how you go about it, having goals is what counts, right? Clarity around your goals is often half the battle, but doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’ll reach the finish line. In fact, there are quite a few mistakes you can make along the way (which can lead to frustration and, ultimately, giving up). As such, it can be helpful to know the common pitfalls so the process is as stress-free as possible. Achieving goals is never easy, of course, but there’s no point in making it any harder on yourself.

As life coach and co-founder Transformational Solutions Rachel Kove explains, "'How you approach challenge and discomfort is what makes or breaks you." If you've found yourself with a big list of goals and no clue how to achieve them, or feeling nervous about hitting roadblocks you may have faced in the past, the following list of mistakes (provided by life coaches who often focus on helping clients achieve their goals) is good to keep in mind. It won’t guarantee you’ll do everything you want to do in the year ahead, but it’ll certainly help.