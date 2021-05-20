Glowish's Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder Made My Skin Look Sun-Kissed

If you've been looking for a bronzer that will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow, look no further than the Glowish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder.

We put Glowish's Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Whenever I have the chance to speak with makeup artists, I always come prepared with a lengthy list of questions. I love hearing their insights on the best products and learning new application techniques directly from the pros. During the last conversation I had with an MUA, we discussed the best ways to add dimension and definition to the face. Bronzer was their #1 suggestion.

As I've grown more comfortable experimenting with makeup, I've begun playing around with different types of products like bronzers. Over the last year, I've tried a few different powder and cream bronzers. Glowish's Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder is the newest one to land in my makeup bag. Glowish is a new Huda Beauty collection that offers makeup essentials that enhance your skin rather than cover it. The Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder is formulated to give the skin a natural, sun-kissed glow. How did it work for me? Keep scrolling to read my honest review.

Glowish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder Best for: Adding warmth and bronze to the skin Active ingredients: Damascus rose oil, red bell pepper extract, shea butter, and vitamin E Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $31 About the brand: Glowish is a new franchise from Huda Beauty focused on everyday makeup essentials that help bring out your natural, inner glow.

About My Skin/Complexion: Prone to dryness

I have perpetually dry skin year-round. When it comes to makeup, I'm sometimes hesitant to use powder products because I worry they'll further dehydrate my skin. But, the Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder boasts a formula with nourishing ingredients, so I felt optimistic about how it would perform.

How to Apply: All you need is a brush

In full transparency, I used to refrain from wearing bronzer because I was afraid of applying it to the wrong places or making it look too heavy. Through practice, I've found that the best way to apply bronzers is in the shape of a "three." Using the brand's All Over Bronze Brush, I swept the product from the top to bottom of my face on both sides, starting at my forehead. I also dusted some bronzer across my cheekbones for added warmth.

Ingredient Quality/Concentration: A thoughtful formula

When it comes to their products, Glowish focuses on being socially aware and ethically conscious. The bronzer's formula is packed with antioxidants and 90% naturally-derived ingredients like Damascus rose oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and red bell pepper extract.

Damascus rose oil is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that soothe and moisturize your skin. Shea butter is a known hydrator that helps create softer, plumper skin. Vitamin E boosts your skin's protective barrier and keeps skin moist. Red bell pepper extract helps defend the skin from digital pollution, like blue light.

The Results: Adds warmth to the skin

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Before swiping on the bronzer, I applied the Glowish MultiDew Skin Tint. The skin tint made my skin look super dewy and radiant. When I added the Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder on top, it enhanced my overall makeup look. The product is available in five shades, and I used Deep Tan.

As soon as I applied it, I immediately noticed how it added sun-kissed warmth and dimension to my face. By default, the silky powder delivers a soft, natural glow (which I love). However, if I wanted to deepen the bronzing effects, the product is buildable so I can easily take things up a notch. The bronzer also adds an instant blurring effect, so the areas I applied it to appeared smoother and more even.

The Value: Worth it

The Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder retails for $31. While it's not the cheapest bronzer on the market, there are many that retail for far more. I think this one is appropriately priced and worth the investment considering the quality of the formula and product performance.

Similar Products: You have options

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer: This illuminating bronzer features bronze pigments that deliver a natural-looking, sunkissed glow. The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer ($52) is formulated with Photoluminescent Technology, which uses optically transparent particles that refract light to enhance the areas you apply it to.

Kosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer: This baked bronzer can be used to sculpt, illuminate, and add color to your face. Made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, Kosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer ($34) also softens and smooths the skin while you wear it.

Final Verdict The Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder has been a dream to use. It's easy to apply and adds a beautiful splash of warmth and natural radiance to the skin. I can already tell it's going to be my go-to product during the summer.

Glowish will launch at HudaBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores on June 1.