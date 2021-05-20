Glowish's MultiDew Skin Tint Helped Me Achieve My Most Dewy, Radiant Complexion

The Glowish MultiDew Skin Tint lives up to all of its claims. It delivers a beautiful wash of color, enhances your skin's natural glow, and deeply hydrates the skin.

We put Glowish's MultiDew Skin Tint to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you were to take a look at my collection of complexion products, you'd immediately notice it's full of tinted moisturizers, skin tints, and light-to-medium coverage foundations. I've always preferred face products that are lightweight and deliver a natural, skin-like finish. Huda Kattan's newest makeup collection, Glowish, offers products that check off both of those boxes. Though she's known for her full-coverage makeup moments, Kattan has been devoting more time to appreciating her skin and opting for lighter beauty looks as of late. With this in mind, Glowish's MultiDew Skin Tint is designed to accentuate your skin with a soft natural-looking glow. Ahead, read my honest review of how the product performs.

Glowish MultiDew Skin Tint Best for: Natural, dewy, fresh skin looks Active ingredients: Damascus rose oil, red bell pepper extract, and plant-derived squalane Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $37 About the brand: Glowish is a new franchise from Huda Beauty focused on everyday makeup essentials that help bring out your natural, inner glow.

About My Skin/Complexion: Prone to dryness

My skin tends to be dry, no matter the time of year. Because of this, I tend to curate my skincare and makeup routine with products that are ultra-hydrating. That's why I was especially excited to try this skin tint as it promises to not only even my complexion but hydrate for up to eight hours.

How to Apply: Easy to use

Since skin tints are lightweight, they're easy to buff into the skin. I applied about two pumps of the product to my face and blended it using Glowish's Airbrush Finish Brush. The brush is designed to lightly and evenly disperse liquid complexion products across the face. An added plus? The brush is made with 100% vegan-friendly bristles and the handle is made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

Ingredient Quality/Concentration: A skin-loving formula

Glowish focuses on being socially aware and ethically conscious, especially in terms of ingredients. The formula is Vegan Society certified, made with a minimum of 80% naturally-derived ingredients, fragrance-free, and free of drying alcohols. The MultiDew Skin Tint is made with three hero ingredients: Damascus rose oil, red bell pepper extract, and plant-derived squalane.

Damascus rose oil is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that soothe and moisturize your skin. Red bell pepper extract helps defend the skin from digital pollution, like blue light. In line with their mission to reduce waste, the brand uses "ugly" red bells that are typically discarded. Plant-derived squalane helps lock in moisture and prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

The Results: A natural, skin-like finish

Byrdie / Olivia

The MultiDew Skin Tint comes in 13 shades—light tan was the perfect match for me. It blended seamlessly into my skin and felt incredibly lightweight. The tinted complexion product added the most natural wash of color and coverage but still allowed my freckles to peek through. The light-diffusing pearls in the formula also gave my skin a radiant, dewy glow.

Thanks to the thoughtful blend of skin-loving ingredients mentioned above, my skin looked and felt hydrated the whole time I wore it (which was over eight hours). The MultiDew Skin Tint is also waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-proof. All of these claims proved true as the product held up while I was outside in 80-degree weather and wearing a mask.

The Value: Worth it

The MultiDew Skin Tint retails for $37. This is on par with other Huda Beauty complexion products. For this price tag, you get 1.35 fluid ounces of product. I only used two pumps of the skin tint for my whole face, so I'm predicting it will last me a while. If you're looking for a lighter coverage face product, I can confidently say this one is worth the investment. From the nourishing formula to the high-quality performance, I'm impressed with every aspect of this skin tint.

Similar Products: You have options

Ami Cole Skin-Enhancing Tint: Available in six flexible shades, this product smooths and adds a soft glow to your skin. The Skin-Enhancing Tint ($32) is infused with baobab seed extract, hibiscus extract, and pumpkin seed extract to nourish your skin while you wear it.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer: You can snag this tinted moisturizer in 20 shades. The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer ($47) is infused with SPF 30 to protect your skin from the sun and skincare benefits to provide 24-hour hydration.

Final Verdict Glowish's MultiDew Skin Tint offers everything I'd want from a lightweight complexion product. It evens my complexion, adds a dewy glow, and nourishes my skin. It's a must-try.

Glowish will launch at HudaBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores on June 1.