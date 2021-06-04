If you like radiant skin but don't want anything that might induce shine or excess oil, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer is such a good option. It’s hydrating and quick-absorbing, but still leaves skin feeling plump and fresh. I’ll be calling on it throughout the summer months, for sure.

A great moisturizer is one of the most important players in a skincare routine. The right one will leave your skin plump, glowing, and comfortable—a trinity of goals we all can agree on, in my humble opinion. But all skin is different, so it’s important to do your research and seek a moisturizer that aligns with your goals. Super dry? Try a rich, occlusive balm. Oilier? A light, water-based lotion is just what you need.

For those in the latter category or simply seeking a lightweight option, enter Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer: a fresh, hydrating-but-not-greasy gel-cream that is as effective as it is cute. If you struggle with an oily T-zone or prefer products that don’t leave a film, this might be just the moisturizer you needed.

If it sounds intriguing to you (and I’m hoping it does), I’ve taken the liberty of testing it out and compiling my thoughts into a full review. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer Best for: Normal, combination, and oily skin types, or anyone who loves products that are lightweight and quick-absorbing. Uses: As a facial moisturizer, morning and night. Hero ingredients: Watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $39 for 2 oz. About the brand: Glow Recipe is a skincare brand founded by Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, who met after working together at L’Oreal. It started in 2014 as a K-Beauty blog and curated e-store, but went on to become a full skincare line. Glow Recipe is now well-known for its effective, sensorial skincare products and the use of fruit extracts like blueberry, watermelon, and avocado.

About My Skin: Normal to combination with occasional humidity-induced shine

I’d say my skin is normal to combination, with a tendency to get shiny during the summer months here in Sydney, Australia. I break out occasionally, but otherwise have a balanced complexion. I love skincare (obviously) and enjoy layering up products for a juicy, fresh finish—which is why the idea of Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer appeals to me (also, who doesn’t want their skincare to smell like a vacation?).

The Ingredients: Lots of watermelon, plus a few other hydration agents

Emily Algar

As the name suggests, the hero ingredient in Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer is watermelon extract. According to the brand, this is rich in amino acids and really hydrates the skin, so it works to plump up the complexion and flood it with lightweight moisture. There’s also hyaluronic acid, jasmine, and peony extract to increase skin water content.

Interestingly, this product contains no plain water. The first two ingredients come straight from watermelon—a feature I thought was pretty amazing (and makes the price point feel even sweeter).

How to Apply: Liberally

Because of the light gel-texture of this moisturizer, a little bit really goes a long way. I feel two pumps is ample, but by all means add more if you need additional hydration or want to cover a larger area. Use it on top of serums and beneath sunscreen during the day, and as a final step at night. The product is plumping but not at all greasy, so it’s also an excellent base under makeup.

The Results: Fresh, non-greasy hydration

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The gel-cream texture of Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer literally melts onto skin. It’s light and slightly cooling, and sinks in really quickly without residue. I found it really bouncy, and despite the fresh texture, the hydration still felt long-lasting. I don’t think it would be enough for my skin during winter, but otherwise it’s beautiful.

The scent is also a delight—fruity and sweet without being overpowering. There is some added fragrance in there, but it’s minimal, the last ingredient on the list. If you’re really sensitive I’d avoid it, but I personally had zero issues.

The Value: Reasonable

At $39 for 2 oz., I feel Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer is pretty good bang for your buck. I mentioned previously there’s no water in the formulation as well, which makes the price tag seem even more reasonable. At the end of the day, this product is just another strong hydrating gel cream, but the sensorial elements really add to the entire experience.

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream: If you don’t mind a gentle brightening effect in your moisturizer, this Sunday Riley cream ($65) is excellent. Rich in papaya, hyaluronic acid, and 1% alpha-arbutin, it sloughs off dead skin cells and amps up water levels.

Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer: This moisturizer ($68) is like a tall drink of water for thirsty skin. Formulated with wild rose, green tea, rice, and algae, Tatcha's cult-favorite product is cooling and supremely hydrating without leaving a film on the skin. I’d say the finish is soft and radiant, as opposed to shiny or dewy.

Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet: This French pick ($35) still has a wonderful, light texture, but it’s more of a mousse-gel than a water gel. Instead of watermelon, it’s full of Caudalie’s signature grape extract, plus chamomile and antioxidants to soothe. Altogether, it leaves skin feeling velvety-soft.