Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Is a Treat for Skin

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask is such an easy, overnight hack to hydrate and brighten the skin. I love the texture as well. A definite staple.

Contains fragrance, which could be a problem for sensitive skin types

There’s nothing I love more than a multitasking skincare product, and sleeping masks seem like the ultimate example. Sleeping is already important for skin repair and renewal—couple it with a hydrating sleeping mask and you’re on the fast path to complexion nirvana.

And there are few sleeping masks that have received as much hype as the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. The pink, bouncy gel-cream is lauded for its ability to brighten and illuminate even the dullest of complexions, all while you snooze. It’s a premise that sounds almost too good to be true. So I made it my business to give it a try and pass on my thoughts to you, dear reader.

If your skin is feeling dull, or you just love a lazy beauty hack, be sure to keep reading for my detailed thoughts.



Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Best for: All skin types and concerns Uses: As an overnight sleeping mask or regular leave-on mask to brighten and hydrate the skin Potential allergens: Fragrance Clean? Yes Price: $45 for 30 ml About the brand: Glow Recipe is a skincare brand founded by Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, who met after working together at L’Oréal. The brand started in 2014 as a K-beauty blog and curated e-store, but Lee and Chang went on to launch their own skincare line. Glow Recipe is now known for its effective, sensorial skincare products and its use of fruit extracts like blueberry, watermelon, and avocado.

About My Skin: Dehydrated and dull

Overall, my skin is pretty healthy. But it’s winter where I am (Sydney, Australia), and the cold, dry air is certainly taking a toll. I’m always on the hunt for treatment products that will plump up my complexion, soothe redness, nix flakes, and generally leave me glowing—all wishes the Watermelon Sleeping Mask promises to fulfill.

The Ingredients: Watermelon and AHAs

Glow Recipe is known for championing fruit extracts within its formulations, watermelon being the Sleeping Mask star. Rich in amino acids, the watermelon extract hydrates the skin, while simultaneously protecting it against free radicals.

There’s also hyaluronic acid, pumpkin extract for antioxidant protection, and alpha hydroxy acids (lactic and glycolic) to gently exfoliate. I also noticed there’s glycerin (a great humectant) to further boost hydration levels.

The Texture: An absolute treat

Emily Algar / Unsplash

The texture of this product is an absolute treat. The best way to describe it is a bouncy pink gel that melts instantly. It also smells like watermelon (yum) and feels slightly cool to the touch. If you love an experiential skincare moment, you will not be disappointed.

How to Apply: Slather it on before bedtime

You can use the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask in two ways: as a sleeping mask or as a leave-on treatment. For overnight, I slathered it on as the final step in my skincare routine. It does absorb quickly, but I recommend giving it at least 30 minutes before bed—just so it’s not overly tacky. When you wake up, simply cleanse and go about your normal morning skincare.

Because it contains a gentle AHA, I would suggest not pairing it with other chemical exfoliants or retinols, just so you don’t irritate the skin (mind you, I didn’t feel any tingle). If you like, it can definitely take the place of your moisturizer too.

If you prefer it as a leave on treatment, just apply a thin layer and let it do its thing for 10–15 minutes. Then just rinse with warm water!

The Results: Bouncy, nourished skin

This stuff works! Whether overnight or just for 10 minutes, it 100% plumps and brightens the skin. Personally, I loved it overnight for a really fresh, bouncy result, but it’s also a good quick fix before makeup. The scent, while strong, also adds to the masking self-care element as well.

Because it’s quite gentle, it’s a middle-ground mask for all skin types, too.

The Value: A splurge, but we’re here for it

Glow Recipe is pretty fair in terms of pricing. It uses quality ingredients and really focuses on product texture, so $45 is reasonable. You could definitely opt for a drugstore alternative, but all in all, I’d be happy to throw down some cash. A little goes a long way, too.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask: Packed with silver ear mushroom and noni fruit extract, this sleeping mask ($48) from Miranda Kerr’s skincare line promises to repair and renew the complexion overnight. The texture is incredibly light, so it's a nice option for oily skin.



Olay Regenerist Luminous Overnight Facial Mask: This drugstore gem ($20) is proof that price doesn’t always dictate quality. Packed with niacinamide and glycerin, it’s a simple but effective formula that will soothe and brighten while you snooze.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water: Parched complexions will find relief in this super-quenching formula ($28) from Origins. The key ingredient is avocado butter, which will prevent moisture loss and leave you with baby-soft skin.