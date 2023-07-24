Glow Recipe’s Strawberry Blur Drops Are Essential to My Summer Beauty Routine

Glow Recipe's Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops provide a smooth, natural finish in the short-term while improving the skin's texture in the long-term with ingredients that help treat the skin gradually over time.

If the first half of the 2010s was defined by matte skin (topped with a red-carpet-worthy contour) and the latter half by a dewy glow, it's only fitting that the 2020s would start out combining the best of both worlds: "Satin-Pillow Skin," a phrase coined by Glow Recipe for its Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops. The finish is matte(ish) but not flat, with a soft-focus glow and a smooth, even, and pore-minimized texture. Think backlit photo of an Old Hollywood movie star, but in color.

Given my combination skin, big ole pores, and constant desire to strike the perfect balance between matte and radiant, I figured I would be the perfect person to take these skin-smoothing drops for a test drive—so I did just that. Read on for my full review.

Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops BEST FOR: All skin types USES: Blurring pores, improving texture, softly mattifying KEY INGREDIENTS: Tapioca and rice, encapsulated BHA and strawberry enzyme PRICE: $39 ABOUT THE BRAND: Founded in New York City in 2017, Glow Recipe specializes in making K-beauty more approachable with easy-to-use, efficacious products. The brand is perhaps best known for its viral Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

About My Skin: Visible pores

I have combination skin—and like many people with combination skin, huge pores. So I'm always on the hunt for products that can mattify my naturally oily T-zone without drying out the outer perimeter of my face (though I usually just use different products in the center of my face than around the outer area). I'm also down to try anything that might make my pores less visible.

The Ingredients: Immediate and long-term benefits

The star ingredients of the BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops are tapioca and rice and encapsulated BHA (beta-hydroxy acid) and strawberry enzyme. Tapioca and rice provide immediate benefits—smoothing uneven texture, reducing pore visibility, and tempering excess oil—while dual-encapsulated BHA and strawberry enzyme treat the skin gradually. "When used as a treatment, encapsulated BHA combined with strawberry enzymes—which are naturally rich in salicylic acid—refines pores and treats uneven texture," says Glow Recipe co-founder Sarah Lee.



Byrdie

How to Use: A treatment or a primer

The Blur Drops can be used as a treatment or a makeup primer. "As treatments, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops can be used in the evening as a niacinamide serum to treat hyperpigmentation, followed by Blur Drops in the morning to blur pores and control oil throughout the day," says Lee. Co-founder Christine Chang says she uses the Dew Drops on the high points of her face and the Blur Drops on her T-zone "to provide a gorgeous contrast from dewy to satin."

The Results: Beautifully Blurred

Byrdie

Full disclosure: I haven't used the Blur Drops long enough to speak to their efficacy as a skincare treatment, so for this review, I'll be sticking to the short-term benefits.

I've worn the Blur Drops under two separate foundations—one with a luminous finish and one with a natural—and I didn't use any powder or setting spray over either. I would say that under both, the product kind of functioned as powder on my combination skin. And by that, I mean the finishes maintained their integrity; the luminous foundation looked luminous without looking greasy, and the natural-finish foundation… looked luminous without looking greasy. (Though I've worn this particular foundation several times, and it pretty much always looks more luminous on me than natural).

My Blur Drop preference is similar to Chang's: It's a great way to keep my foundation from separating in the T-zone. I'm by far most impressed by how it minimizes the visibility of my pores. On most days, you can truly see mine from outer space. But the Blur Drops do a phenomenal job of giving me a smoother, less textured canvas, even in areas that I've gone over with highlighter (a feat!).

I would say my only real gripe would be with the packaging. The little red bottle certainly has shelfie appeal, but the opening is a bit... messy. It's really easy to squeeze out more product than intended—and it's always a bit of a bummer to lose product.

The Value: Impressive

Coming in at $39 for 1 oz/30 ml of product, the Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops are priced similarly to offerings from mid-range brands. Given that you reap both makeup and skincare benefits, I would consider it a worthy investment if you have the funds.

Similar Products: You've Got Options

StriVectin Multi-Action Super Shrink Pore Minimizing Serum: Lightweight and mattifying, StriVectin's Multi-Action Super Shrink Pore Minimizing Serum ($72) is formulated with enzymatic proteins and Betaine Salicylate, a pore-clearing BHA. It's worth checking out if you're primarily looking for a skincare product. (Though it does work well under makeup.)

e.l.f Liquid Putty Poreless Primer: Conversely, if you're looking for a makeup product boosted with skincare benefits, e.l.f's Liquid Putty Poreless Primer ($10) does an excellent job of blurring pores for a smooth and diffused finish. The squalane on the ingredients list helps soften and boost hydration.

