Glow Recipe's New Plum Moisturizer Has Helped Me Unlock Plump, Pillowy-Soft Skin

If you're looking for a thoughtfully formulated moisturizer that will keep your skin hydrated and healthy as the seasons change, look no further than the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream.

Made with five weights of hyaluronic acid to target different layers of the skin

We put the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you have dry skin, you know that finding the perfect facial moisturizer can feel like an endless pursuit. As a beauty editor, I've cycled through quite a few moisturizers and have discovered a few that deliver long-lasting hydration in the process. Still, I'm always eager to expand my list of dry-skin friendly moisturizers. Enter: Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, which promises to deliver plumping hydration and balance your skin.

The brand's co-founders drew upon their skincare journeys and the feedback of their digital community to develop the newest addition to their plum-based product range. "We've consistently heard from our community—especially throughout the pandemic—that their skin has been more unpredictable and finicky than ever, and we see this as the new normal," co-founder and co-CEO Sarah Lee says. "So, we created a moisturizer that feels like a lightweight gel that hydrates like a comforting cream to effectively add moisture, plump, and balance out a wide spectrum of skin types."

How did the product work for my skin? Ahead, read my honest review of the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream.



Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream Best for: Combination, dry, and sensitive skin. Uses: Hydrating and balancing the skin Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, plum, and ice willowherb extract Clean?: Yes Price: $39 About the brand: Glow Recipe makes cruelty-free, clean, fruit-powered skincare designed to help bring out your inner glow.

About My Skin: Dry Year-Round

My primary skin concern is dryness, and I deal with dry skin year-round. However, the lack of moisture becomes increasingly apparent during the winter months. When my skin isn't properly moisturized, it becomes extra sensitive and dull. Because of this, I rely heavily on rich moisturizers to deliver hydration and calm my skin.

The Feel: Weightless and Whipped

Glow Recipe

While I love a thick, buttery moisturizer, lightweight formulas have worked just as well for me. The Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream falls into the lightweight category, offering a weightless and whipped gel texture. It feels creamy and pillowy-soft to the touch.

The Ingredients: Hydrating Formula

Hyaluronic acid: This widely-used ingredient is loved for its ability to moisturize skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, replenish cell moisture, and speed wound healing. "This clinically-advanced formula features five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid that fill skin layer-by-layer in a flash for intense, juicy hydration and visibly plumper skin," Lee says.

This widely-used ingredient is loved for its ability to moisturize skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, replenish cell moisture, and speed wound healing. "This clinically-advanced formula features five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid that fill skin layer-by-layer in a flash for intense, juicy hydration and visibly plumper skin," Lee says. Plum: Plum is one of Glow Recipe's staple ingredients because of its proven skincare benefits. "Not only are Plums rich in antioxidants, but they are extremely hydrating and help support your skin’s natural hyaluronic acid production as well," Lee says. "The innovative formula leverages three types of plum (Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin) that work synergistically with hyaluronic acid." The COSMOS-certified plums used in Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream are hand-harvested by a family-owned organic farm in Australia . All parts of the plums are used to limit food waste.

Plum is one of Glow Recipe's staple ingredients because of its proven skincare benefits. "Not only are Plums rich in antioxidants, but they are extremely hydrating and help support your skin’s natural hyaluronic acid production as well," Lee says. "The innovative formula leverages three types of plum (Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin) that work synergistically with hyaluronic acid." The COSMOS-certified plums used in Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream are hand-harvested by a family-owned organic farm in Australia . All parts of the plums are used to limit food waste. Polyglutamic acid: Polyglutamic acid is a dream ingredient for those with thirsty skin. "We are excited to have added polyglutamic acid into the formula, which is a soy-derived peptide known for its intense hydration that actively stops hyaluronic acid from breaking down, creating a barrier for the skin for a long-lasting effect," Lee explains. "The hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid duo help to hydrate the skin from within while retaining moisture."

Polyglutamic acid is a dream ingredient for those with thirsty skin. "We are excited to have added polyglutamic acid into the formula, which is a soy-derived peptide known for its intense hydration that actively stops hyaluronic acid from breaking down, creating a barrier for the skin for a long-lasting effect," Lee explains. "The hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid duo help to hydrate the skin from within while retaining moisture." Ice willowherb extract: "We also included ice willowherb extract, which helps balance skin and supports the skin’s barrier," Lee says.

The Packaging: Recycled and Refillable

The Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream's packaging is just as noteworthy as the formula. The gel cream is housed in the brand's first-ever refillable glass jar, made with 20% post-consumer recycled materials. "We are so thrilled to be offering our first refillable glass jar to help reduce CO2 emissions and carton waste," co-founder and co-CEO Christine Chang says. "Once you run out, replenish your durable glass jar with a refill pod made of 50% post-consumer recycled material."

Sustainability has always been top of mind for the Glow Recipe founders—from using curbside recyclable glass to partnering with Terracycle—and they plan to expand upon their waste-reducing efforts. "Our community can expect to see continued efforts from us on this front, and we’d love to further look at more refillable options for future developments," Chang adds.

The Results: Hydrated, Healthy Skin

Olivia Hancock

I've been testing the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream for a month, applying it in the morning and evening. As soon as the gel-cream touches my face, it effortlessly melts into my skin and leaves behind no residue. My skin immediately looks and feels like it has been drenched in a refreshing bath of moisture. This product also delivers noticeable plumpness and dewiness, which is something my dull and dry skin craves. While the moisturizer feels lightweight on the skin, it certainly delivers on its intense hydration claims. I've ventured outside on some pretty chilly days recently, and my dry skin has remained thoroughly quenched amidst the cold weather thanks to this cream.

The Value: Worth It

At $39, Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream falls within the mid-range category when it comes to facial moisturizers. I feel this price is warranted considering the formula's high-performing ingredients and sustainable packaging. If you choose to splurge on this cream, you can rest easy knowing you're going to get an efficacious, worthwhile product.

Similar Products: You Have Options

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer: This ultra-lightweight moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and plump the skin. The Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer ($42) also contains pineapple enzymes that soften the skin and even your complexion.

Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream: This air-whipped gel feels weightless on the skin but delivers rich moisture. Made with a custom superfood blend (kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C, E, and K), the Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream ($48) protects against free radicals and supports skin health.

