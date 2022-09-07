Glow Recipe's New Vitamin C Eye Cream Does It All

Now that Labor Day Weekend has passed, summer—although unofficially—is pretty much over. Whether you’re saying goodbye to summer Fridays or are headed back to school to endure 8 AM lectures, your schedule is probably stacking up fairly quickly, leaving you with little time for rest this upcoming fall.

Well, you, your busy schedule, and your possibly tired eyes will be glad to know that Glow Recipe launches its Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream ($38) today. This eye cream aims to banish both warm- and cool-toned dark circles, depuff the eye area—including the lid—and lift the delicate skin around the eyes. Basically, this product takes all the guesswork out of caring for your eyes, leaving you with a complexion that looks refreshed—even if you haven’t reached your eight-hour sleep goal in days.

It sounds a little too good to be true, which is why we decided to put the Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream to the test. Here’s what we’ve uncovered about the brand's latest launch.

The Product

Before getting into why we love this eye cream, here’s a brief history of the formula. In Fall of 2021, Glow Recipe launched its Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, which was the number one skin care product at Sephora at launch. The fruit-forward brand expands its brightening Guava line today with the Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream, a day-to-night lightweight gel cream meant to brighten and lift the entire eye area, including both the under eye and upper lid.

Glow Recipe

The Formula

So, how does it work? The Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream contains a slew of brightening ingredients meant to target different tones in the undereye area. First up, a 10% encapsulated vitamin C complex (which, BTW, thanks to its encapsulation, causes less irritation and has more stability than traditional vitamin C) and 3% niacinamide blend help to brighten warm-toned dark circles that are associated with increased melanin production. On the other hand, peptides (acetyl tetrapeptide-5 and Argireline to be specific) and green caffeine help to diminish cool-toned dark circles that are associated with circulation and thinning under the eyes. Since peptides also help to build thinning skin, they can subsequently help to plump up any fine lines and reinforce and lift the delicate eye area.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an addition to the Guava line without some guava, right? The guava seed oil and fruit extract in this formula are powerhouses for vitamin C, helping to further diminish uneven tones while protecting the skin from fine line-causing free radicals.

How To Use It

You won’t need to acquire any new skills to use this product—like most eye creams, you can use Glow Recipe’s Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream both day and night. First, you’ll want to dab about a pea-sized amount of product in between your two ring fingers. Then, pat the product on your skin on both your under eyes *and* upper lids. Yes, you read that correctly—the Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream is ophthalmologist-tested to brighten and lift both the under eyes and upper lids.

The Reviews

Isabella Sarlija, News Writer

Isabella Sarlija

My hereditary dark circles are pretty satisfied with this one—although this eye cream didn't entirely diminish my dark circles (I'm sure nothing will), Glow Recipe's formula still brightened the area enough to nix my need for a color corrector under my concealer. This formula's gel-cream texture is pretty ideal for both my morning and nighttime routine—since it has a lightweight feel, it soaks in well and plumps my fine lines before makeup application. Although it is lightweight, it's still moisturizing enough to use during the night, when I typically reach for my slugging-friendly emollient products. All in all, I think this is a great way to revamp your routine for the fall.

Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Eden Stuart

I love the finish of this eye cream! I was skeptical of the idea of "highlighting" what is already my biggest beauty pain point—the marketing notes that the blend of niacinamide, peptides, and green caffeine "illuminates" the eye area. But I find that the illumination, which is subtle, kind of works like... a skincare concealer, bringing more light to the area. Unlike concealer, however, I don't have to worry about it crepe-ing and creasing throughout the day. This one def gets a thumbs-up from me.

Bella Cacciatore, News Editor

Bella Caccaitore

I am generally of the belief that eye creams are sort of here nor there—they can be nice, but aren’t entirely necessary. However, thanks to what seems to be constant allergies since March, I’ve been dealing with dry, puffy eyes, so eye cream has become a must. This one is the most exciting I’ve tried recently—it has a cooling sensation that instantly soothes itchy eyes and a slight pink tint that helps (at least a little) with dark circles. It has a gel texture that doesn’t pill under makeup, and instantly makes my eyes feel perkier and less puffy upon application. This may be the product that finally makes me an eye cream believer.

Olivia Hancock, Editor

Olivia Hancock

My under-eye area often looks dull, puffy, and dry. That’s why eye creams are a must-have in my skincare routine. After applying Glow Recipe’s new eye cream, I immediately noticed my under-eye area felt plumper, smoother, and more hydrated. I could also tell my skin looked a bit more radiant. I’m excited to continue using this product on a daily basis to reap its full benefits.



