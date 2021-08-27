Glow Recipe: Brand Review and 8 of the Best Products

Glow Recipe is the K-beauty-inspired brand that formulates natural, fruit-powered skincare designed to help bring out your inner glow. All of its products are 100% natural and cruelty free, which makes it easy to look good and feel good simultaneously. From watermelon PHA+BHA toners to plum serums infused with hyaluronic acid and retinol-based avocado sleeping eye masks, it’s clear to see why the brand has so many cult beauty favorites.

Glow Recipe Founded: By Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, in 2017 Location: New York City Pricing: $$ Best known for: Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Holy grail product: Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner Fun fact: Glow Recipe customers are referred to as the ‘’Glow gang.’’ Other brands you’ll love: Glossier, Drunk Elephant, COSRX, Etude House

When Glow Recipe founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee were living in New York and working in the beauty industry, they noticed global brands looking to Korea for the latest advancements in skincare and ingredients. As a result, ‘’the whole industry was intrigued, but the K-beauty brands didn’t tell the whole story behind the approach,’’ Lee told Byrdie.

Both Chang and Lee grew up in Korea, where beauty was interwoven into their everyday lives. Their mothers and grandmothers took pride in their beauty routines, utilizing natural ingredients as much as possible. Witnessing this over the years is what inspired Chang and Lee to introduce Glow Recipe to the world. According to Chang and Lee, their mission was to ‘’introduce the latest skincare innovations from South Korea to the world and offer accessible, best-in-class skincare.’’ They also wanted to educate consumers on K-beauty trends and how to use advanced ingredients to get the best out of their skincare routines.

Glow Recipe skincare was launched a few years after the Glow Recipe website, but the brand's mission remains the same. ‘’We want to empower our customers (who are nicknamed the ‘Glow gang’) with the right education and tools to be able to create a skincare routine that works best for them each day—after all, as your skin’s needs change, so should the products you use,’’ says Chang. The brand prides itself on making K-beauty effective, easy, and fun.

Some of you may know that the Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA toner went viral on TikTok recently, but the addition of watermelon as a key ingredient in Glow Recipe products was actually inspired by the founder’s grandmothers, who would rub cold watermelon rinds on their backs during the hot summer months. The watermelon rinds would provide instant relief, which made Chang and Lee think about the potential skin benefits watermelon could have. The idea of pairing fruits with active ingredients such as AHA and BHA appealed to them both, and as a result, the best-selling Watermelon Sleeping Mask was born. The idea of pairing fruits with active ingredients remains at the core of the brand today.

Here are a few Glow Recipe products you should have on your radar.

