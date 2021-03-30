Glow Recipe's New Avocado Ceramide Serum Instantly Relieves Visible Redness

There are a few beauty brands that never disappoint when they release a new product—and Glow Recipe is on that list. Over the last year, they've rolled out quite a few standouts, includingWatermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. Now, the buzzy brand is releasing yet another product to help us achieve our healthiest, happiest skin. Meet: Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum, a dermatologist-tested skin soother that instantly relieves visible redness from within.

Glow Recipe first introduced us to avocados' magical skin benefits when they released Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask and Eye Sleeping Mask in 2019. The founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang have been eager to grow the collection with a soothing and nourishing product like the Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum ever since. "As consumers try new products to see what works for them, skin can easily be sensitized or irritated from an influx of testing actives and acids, so we wanted to offer a product that could help recover skin to a state of equilibrium," Lee says. "Our new Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum is formulated specifically for those who may have more sensitized skin and need to increase their skin immunity."

But, formulating such a product is no easy feat. It took the Glow Recipe team over a year to develop the serum. "We wanted this formula to be inclusive and work for everyone, so we had clinical and consumer testing for 30 individuals who self-assessed for sensitive skin via VISIA image analysis," Chang tells us. Ultimately, the brand decided that ceramide-5, avocado extract and butter, allantoin, and rice milk were the best ingredients to include in the product.

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum $42



Ceramides play an essential role in skin health. To name of few of their benefits: They restore the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and reduce visible signs of aging. But when compromised, your skin can become dehydrated and prone to redness. That's why Glow Recipe included ceramide-5 in the serum's formula. "Ceramide-5 soothes redness by supporting the skin barrier and protecting against environmental irritants," Chang explains. "Since ceramide-5 is identical to the ceramides already present in skin, it absorbs into skin more efficiently than other topical ceramides. Ceramide-5 contains the most abundant and pertinent combination of ceramides for the skin barrier. Each ceramide works together to maintain moisture and support barrier function, thus relieving skin of discomfort and preventing redness from dehydration to support overall skin barrier health."

Additionally, the product contains avocado extract and butter, allantoin, and rice milk. The Glow Recipe team intentionally selected these other hero ingredients for their hydrating and nourishing benefits. "Avocado extract is an antioxidant-rich, hydrating, and plumping natural ingredient while avocado butter gives skin that extra nourishment," Lee points out. "Allantoin has been popularized in K-beauty sheet masks and moisturizers and is an amazing multifunctional calming skincare ingredient. Rice milk is another soothing natural ingredient we use in our formula that’s great for hydrating and softening skin."

In addition to calming your skin, the serum will also delight your senses. "We wanted to ensure the formula had an amazing scent without including fragrance, so we’re proud this serum is fragrance-free with a fresh scent from plant extracts," Chang adds. "The fresh scent in the formula comes from natural extracts that also have skincare moisturizing and antioxidant benefits."

Once you get your hands on the product, the brand recommends using it after cleansing, toning, and applying your eye mask. After slathering the serum on, you can follow with your favorite moisturizer. "The Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum is best to use daily in the morning and evenings," Lee adds. "We always recommend patch testing first before incorporating any new product into your routine."