Prep Your Skin

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Prepping with skincare before you apply your makeup is the key to ensuring your skin looks hydrated, dewy, and ready to glow. There are a few ways you can prep.

First of all, exfoliation is key. The smoother your skin, the smoother your makeup application will be, so it helps to incorporate some sort of dead skin cell and peach fuzz removal into your skincare routine. While the products you'll use (and when you use them) will depend on your skin type, if you are looking to eliminate any kind of peach fuzz you can utilize the Dernmaflash Luxe ($200) to gently remove hair, followed by a hydrating cream like Augustinus Bader's The Cream ($175).

After you've applied your skincare and sunscreen and everything has had time to absorb, it's time for primer. Foundation primer helps keep your makeup in place and fresh throughout the day. I'm applying Milk Makeup's Hydro-Grip Primer ($36), which you can apply with clean fingers. Let it fully dry before you move on to your makeup.