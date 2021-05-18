Glossier's Latest Drop Claims to Be the Sweatpants of Lipstick—So We Tried It

If you’re a Glossier fan, you know that April was full of teasers for the latest lip offering from the "skin first, makeup second" beauty brand: Ultra Lip.

First, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was seen swiping on a previously unannounced Glosser lip product in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, immediately setting the beauty world aflame. Then, Glossier CEO Emily Weiss added fuel to the fire when she shared a clip of Rodrigo’s shoutout on Instagram. In the caption, Weiss teased that the brand’s “most exciting lip product ever” was on its way—and we’ve been eagerly refreshing the Glossier website ever since.

Today, the wait is finally over: Ultra Lip has officially arrived. The brand’s latest addition to its range of cult-favorite lip products—which already includes the staples Generation G and Balm Dotcom—is described as the “ultimate lip product.” It combines the buildable color of a lip tint with the sheen of a gloss and the hydrating moisture of a balm—basically, it was designed to be the only lip product you ever need. Read on to learn more about the newest Glossier must-have, and see which shade our editors loved most.

PRODUCT: Glossier Ultra Lip USES: Moisturizes lips and adds color. KEY INGREDIENTS: Hyaluronic acid, meadowfoam seed oil, watermelon seed oil, jojoba seed oil. BYRDIE CLEAN?: Yes PRICE: $18 ABOUT THE BRAND: Founded in 2014, Glossier has quickly become a cult-favorite brand for its accessible skincare, fun packaging, and effortless, "no-makeup" makeup products.

Glossier is known for that effortless "no-makeup makeup" look and their latest launch makes it even easier to achieve. Dubbed the “sweatpants of lipstick,” Ultra Lip is designed to feel plush, comfortable, and smooth on lips. It’s formulated with ingredients you’d traditionally find in a skincare product, like Meadowfoam seed oil, watermelon seed oil, and 4HA—a Glossier-exclusive blend of four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid.

The skincare-makeup hybrid comes in nine buildable shades ranging from light pinks to deep browns. On the lighter end, there’s Villa, a dusty rose, Lucite, a sheer peony pink, and Portrait, a cherry blossom pink. The darker shades include Trench, a toffee brown, Ember, a deep mauve, and Cachet, a walnut brown. Three vibrant hues round out the collection: Fête, a watermelon red, Vesper, a rich fuchsia, and Coupe, a blood orange.

Glossier’s secret to success is its commitment to developing beauty products that accentuate, rather than cover up, its customers' natural features, and Ultra Lip is no exception. A lot of lip products claim to create that highly sought-after “your-lips-but-better” look—Ultra Lip actually delivers.

“I love the natural color of my lips, and this just accentuates that,” notes Rodrigo in the Vogue video. “It doesn’t try to cover it up or put a new color on top of it. It just emphasizes what you got.”

The Review

Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Chinea Rodriguez

I’ll admit I was a little afraid of the sheer finish at first, when I’m not wearing glosses and lip oils, I tend to reach for opaque, matte lipsticks. "Sheer" and "buildable" are words I really only prefer to describe my foundation. However, Ultra Lip offered way more coverage and moisture than I was expecting. After thoroughly exfoliating my lips to prep, the shades I applied went on smoothly and were easy to build up. The results weren’t the opaque finish I usually go for, but the shades added a sheer color without looking blotchy and uneven. I was expecting Ember, a deep mauve shade to be my favorite, but it turns out Cachet, a walnut brown, took that spot. It was definitely my shade. Fête was the biggest surprise, I don't usually go for red shades but it had the most vibrant coverage out of all the shades I tried. I love that it wears and feels weightless like a lip balm too.

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

Like Chinea, I didn’t expect Cachet to be my favorite shade, since I tend to go for lighter hues that are closer to my natural lip color. However, as soon as I swiped it on, I was immediately impressed—it looked exactly like what I think my natural lip color should be in my head (spoiler: it’s not). I love how Ultra Lip makes my lips look extra glossy, but stays way longer than any traditional gloss I’ve tried. While I’m also a big fan of Coupe (the blood orange) and Villa (the dusty rose), Cachet is far and away the winner for me.