Glossier's New Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom Is Like Nostalgia in a Tube

As the cooler weather approaches, we’re gearing up with anything that’ll keep us feeling warm and cozy while keeping our skin’s hydration levels in check. Lips are one of the prime areas that suffer from winter dehydration, which is why it’s only natural that Glossier is launching a new snow day-friendly Balm Dotcom flavor in collaboration with an iconic hot cocoa brand—that's right, Glossier Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom ($12) is here.

Glossier

The Formula

Balm Dotcom was one of the Glossier's first-ever formulas, and has kept a cult following since launching almost a decade ago. Glossier calls Balm Dotcom a “universal skin salve,” since it not only can hydrate the lips for a plump, chap-free appearance, but can add a dewy sheen to the high points of the face, act as a moisturizer for dry cuticles, and lock in moisture wherever you need it. The formula contains castor seed oil, beeswax, and lanolin, all of which have emollient properties to lock moisture into the skin. Cupuacu fruit extract takes the moisture even further with its Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acid contents, while rice bran & rosemary leaf extracts provide antioxidant protection to the skin.

Glossier

The Scent

Since Balm Dotcom’s original formulation, Glossier has released the product in a suite of flavors like cherry, mint, coconut, and even mango. To prepare for the winter season, the limited-edition Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom contains notes of hot cocoa, vanilla orchid, and spun sugar strands.

“This collaboration with a quintessential American hot cocoa favorite, Swiss Miss, is inspired by one of our favorite nostalgic treats—a cup of hot cocoa aprés winter activities,” says the brand. “This balm’s straightforward dark hot cocoa scent is rich and warm, with delicate roasted nuances of Tonka and a creamy finish reminiscent of slowly melting marshmallows.”



Glossier

Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom is Glossier’s third limited edition flavor of the cult-favorite salve—it joins fig, cookie butter, and lavender—and offers a sheer, sheeny chestnut-brown tint on the lips.

Glossier

Whether you’re gearing up for the cold weather, or are looking for a cute (and collectible) stocking stuffer for the holiday season, consider this balm that’ll go perfectly with cold-weather activities like reading around the fireplace, tubing on a snow day, or, of course, drinking a cup of freshly made hot cocoa.