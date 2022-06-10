Glossier's Super Bounce hydrating serum will keep your skin supple and smooth all day long without any greasiness. Although the serum is on the heavier side, I loved that it gave my skin a boost of hydration. I will definitely be purchasing it in the future.

We put Glossier Super Bounce to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you have sensitive skin, you know how tough it can be to find a serum that won’t cause any irritation. I love a dewy skin look as much as the next person, but I’ve learned to be very particular when it comes to serums. Serums can provide your skin with moisture and nourishment, but on the flip side, some formulas can also clog pores, leading to breakouts. I’ve learned it’s important to focus on your needs and select a serum that fits your skin type and goals.

During the colder months, my skin needs a moisture boost, and that’s when I rely on serums the most. My experience with serums has been a bit rocky: I’ve had serums that understood the assignment and produced excellent results, while others have been heavier on my skin, causing me to break out. These moments are the worst because I’m always trying to balance two main concerns: acne and protecting my skin’s moisture barrier.

I want a serum that’s going to give my skin bounce, gloss, and a silky smooth skin barrier—nothing too goopy, but I love the idea of a product that achieves the dewy look I want. That's how I came to Glossier's Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid and B5 Serum, as I think of the brand when it comes to simple, glow-enhancing skincare. Fans love Glossier's products for being hydrating, lightweight, and suitable for all skin types, so I was excited to see if this was the right serum for me.

Does Glossier's Super Bounce live up to the hype, and should you try it for yourself? Keep reading for my full review.

Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid and B5 Serum Best for: Most skin types, especially dry skin. Uses: A hydrating serum that provides a moisture boost to dry or dehydrated skin. Hero ingredients: Hyaluronic acid complex, pro-vitamin B5 Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $28 About the brand: Glossier transformed the beauty world at a time when it had been all about full glam. Founded in 2014, the brand takes a more minimal approach to beauty with a series of products that enhance your features as opposed to covering them up. Glossier's rise to popularity was impressively quick, and today fans love the brand for skincare and makeup alike, with bestselling products including Boy Brow and Futuredew.

About My Skin: Dehydrated and sensitive

Lately, my skin has been having a dry spell, looking and feeling more dehydrated and sensitive than usual. Because of this, I’ve been working on protecting my moisture barrier to restore my complexion to a more hydrated balance. Although I have drier skin at the moment, it's still prone to breakouts, and doing weekly sleep masks has helped my skin stay clear and moisturized. The downside is that my face mask routine is only once a week, so I've been looking for a product I can use daily without causing breakouts or irritation.

The Ingredients: Hydration and vitamins

Glossier's Super Bounce serum features two key ingredients: hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. Hyaluronic acid is popular because it hydrates as well as working as a treatment—it's excellent for healing wounds and skin ulcers. One time, I used hyaluronic acid to heal a burn I received from cooking, and it worked like magic.

Vitamin B5 keeps skin smooth, moisturized, and healthy, in addition to being beneficial for healing. Holistic masks that include avocado usually do so for its B5 properties, which are great for deeply moisturizing the skin. While including foods with B5 in your diet may be helpful over time, the most direct way to see results would be to apply it to the skin, which is where products like Glossier Super Bounce come into play.

How to Apply: Alone or as part of a routine

You can use a hydrating serum like Glossier's Super Bounce in the morning, at night, or both, as long as you're applying it to clean skin. If you’re still feeling overwhelmed about exactly where to include serum in your skincare routine, here’s the order I follow: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, sunscreen. In my opinion, you don’t need to apply multiple serums, and it's great to select formulas that work with your unique needs. Choose a serum that's right for you for best results—Glossier Super Bounce is a great option if you're dealing with dryness or dehydration like me.

If you have multiple concerns you're trying to address or want to build a strong routine around serums, the Glossier website also suggests using the Super Pack. According to the brand, this pack of three serums—Super Pure, Super Bounce, and Super Glow—helps you to achieve clarity, hydration, and even tone when applied in that order. However, I found Super Bounce to be more than enough for my sensitive skin, as I mainly wanted a moisture boost and didn't want to overwhelm my complexion.

The Results: Smooth, supple skin

Celeste Polanco/Design by Tiana Crispino

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think winter is the best time to test out any serum or glow-enhancing product. Summer makes it harder to tell the full effects of these products, as we’re all outside glistening under the sun. That being said, I am really enjoying this serum, as it's left my skin so supple and moisturized all day.

The texture of Glossier's Super Bounce isn't too heavy, but it is on the thicker side for a lightweight serum. The slight heaviness does make me a bit nervous about the possibility of breakouts, but I'm overall optimistic that the nurturing ingredients in this product will protect my skin. I've already noticed that this serum tends to wear beautifully throughout the day, keeping my skin soft and refreshed without any greasiness. The vitamin B5 deeply penetrates for intense nourishment, while I've found the hyaluronic acid to help with healing my acne scars in addition to its hydrating properties. Overall, these ingredients make for a true dynamic duo.

The Value: Well worth it

I believe that as our largest organ, skin deserves a thoughtful investment. While you don't have to buy the most luxurious products on the market, finding a routine that works for your needs and budget is well worth the time and money. At $28 for a 1-oz. bottle, Glossier's Super Bounce is a fairly affordable serum, and the formula thoroughly impressed me. I loved how the product was able to help me increase hydration and protect my moisture barrier without overdoing it for my sensitive skin, and I think it's a great option for anyone looking for a serum that addresses these concerns. Overall, the value is appropriate for the quality, and I will be shamelessly repurchasing in the future.

Similar Products: You've got options

The Ordinary Marine Hyaluronics: If you’re looking for a simple hyaluronic acid serum, then this one from The Ordinary ($8) might be for you. Not only is it extremely affordable, it's also a lightweight formula that really works. I would recommend this TikTok-favorite serum to anyone who has sensitive skin and can't afford to take any risk.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Great for hydration, this standout serum ($42) combines five weights of hyaluronic acid with plum, which can help with rejuvenation and healing scars. This product also combats the loss of firmness that comes with aging, bringing back elasticity for a plump, nourished result.