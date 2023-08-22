Glossier's First-Ever Foundation Is Here, And We Put It to the Test

Glossier entered the market in 2014, boasting a "skin first, makeup second" philosophy. While that literally translated to the brand launching easy-to-use skincare products before the company expanded into even easier-to-use makeup, Glossier has always focused on no-makeup-makeup that enhances your skin instead of covering it.

While this less-is-more approach is the reason many flock to the beauty brand, as someone who likes a little coverage, I've always been hoping that they would launch an actual foundation alongside their Skin Tint. Lucky for me, that day has finally come, and on August 22, Glossier drops the new Stretch Fluid Foundation ($34). Ahead, everything you need to know about the foundation, plus Team Byrdie's honest reviews.

Glossier

The Inspiration

As you may have guessed, Stretch Fluid Foundation was inspired by the brand's cult-favorite Stretch Balm Concealer ($22). Glossier noticed that fans of the brand were using the creamy concealer all over their faces and loved that it had enough coverage to hide breakouts and dark circles while still having a natural, skin-like finish. That's exactly the aim of the new foundation formula.

To match the shade range of the new Stretch Foundation, Glossier expanded their existing offering, too, adding 20 new shades to the stretch concealer range.



Glossier

The Formula

Glossier is staying true to its mantra of "skin first" by creating a foundation formula with an 89% skincare base. It has a hydrating gel-cream formula that leaves behind a natural, skin-like finish with light-to-medium coverage. Squalene and glycerine help hydrate and repair the skin's barrier, while rose berry and plankton balance excess shine, so any skin type can wear it. As the name suggests, Stretch is made to move with your skin, and amino acid-coated pigments help the formula fuse with your skin for coverage that stays put all day.

Stretch Fluid Foundation comes in 32 shades across seven shade categories—Very Deep, Deep, Medium Deep, Medium Tan, Medium, Light, and Very Light—and five undertones. Though the foundation can be applied with your fingers, the brand also launched the Stretch Face Brush, which is inspired by Gua Sha to hug the contours of your face.



The Reviews

Jasmine Phillips, social editor

Byrdie

"I am a skin tint girlie through and through, but I was excited to try Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation for two main reasons: The shade range (I wear Deep 1) and the fact that the formula is made up of 89% of skincare. Not only does the foundation melt into my skin seamlessly, but it also gives me the natural, skin-like finish that I love. The formula is packed with ingredients to nourish the skin and balance oil production, so it’s a win overall for me."



Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Byrdie

"Considering Glossier's whole thing when it comes to coverage is less-is-more, I was not expecting much when I tried this foundation. However, I was instantly proven wrong, as just one pump covered my entire face with true medium coverage. The shade Light 4 was a pretty good match, and it covered all my acne scars without feeling heavy or cakey. The finish is dewy but not shiny and somehow gets better as the day goes on—even in 90-degree heat."

Eden Stuart, edtor

Byrdie

"While testing this foundation, I ran into a beauty editor friend. When I told her I felt like it was separating in my T-Zone, she said something to the effect of 'Really? You just look fresh and glowy to me.' I got similar complexion compliments from my roommate. All of that is to say: Overall, this foundation wears pretty! I found the coverage to be true medium, and the shade match (Medium Tan 2) was really nice. I definitely preferred the final look when I used a tackier primer. I can definitely see myself wearing this one for events, and anywhere I'll be photographed."