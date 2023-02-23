When Glossier launched in 2014 as a digitally savvy, direct to consumer, no makeup, makeup brand, it immediately struck a chord with millennials and Gen Z. Though the brand’s aesthetic was a far cry from the full-glam trends that were dominating the beauty industry at the time, it spoke to a passionate sector of beauty enthusiasts who craved a more minimalist approach to makeup. It utilized the power of social media to crowdsource information about what consumers were truly looking for in order to develop products that deeply resonated with its devoted audience. After cultivating a die-hard fan club, the brand opened up a physical store (a true paradise for those who love interior design) in the heart of Soho, New York before taking on more American and international cities with ultra-successful pop-ups.

So why now, after more than seven years of a fruitful, curated shopping experience is Glossier about to enter 600 Sephora stores across the United States and Canada? Kleona Mack, Glossier SVP of Global Marketing & Product Development, tells Byrdie that the goal is to bring Glossier to more people. “Since we launched in 2014, we’ve been focused almost exclusively on a single channel of distribution,” she says. “That focus has enabled us to develop deep relationships with customers and co-create the products people want to see from Glossier, which we are so incredibly grateful for. We heard loud and clear from our customers that they wanted us to be more accessible; that they wanted us in Sephora—and we’re honoring that. With this new partnership, we’re doubling down on efforts to reach even more customers while meeting existing shoppers where they already are.”

Shop now: Sephora.com, Starting at $14

It’s safe to assume that tons of beauty retailers would welcome Glossier with open arms, so why was Sephora the perfect partner? In addition to having a “shared focus on beauty discovery and customer experience,” Mack explains that this partnership felt like a natural progression given that Glossier is one of the most searched-for brands on Sephora’s website.

So, if you’ve yet to have easy access to Glossier products or you’re a Sephora fanatic (psst, that also includes access to the Beauty Insider Program), this partnership is for you. Mack shares that after years of consumers asking the brand to sell in Sephora, it will be a welcome opportunity to have a physical presence in markets that are currently untapped by the brand. “I’m so excited for us to engage with these customers, for them to test and try in-store, learn what their favorite products are, and really to welcome them into our community,” she says.

Ready. Set. Shop. The Glossier makeup, skincare, and fragrance items that you’ve been itching to get your hands on are now officially available at Sephora in-store and online.

Our Favorite Glossier Products

Below, our editors are sharing the products from Glossier that maintain a permanent spot in their beauty routines.

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Glossier you

“This fragrance has been my go-to for years, and I can’t see anything dethroning it anytime soon. The brand calls it a personal fragrance, and that’s exactly what it is—it instantly elevates the natural scent of your skin. I love that it remains a close to skin scent while still having a subtle projection, and it’s totally fitting for everyday wear, a night out, or a special occasion. It’s equal parts musky, sweet, and warm, giving it a comforting base with a fresh twist.” —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Shop now: Sephora.com, $64

Shop now: Glossier.com, $64

Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush

“Cloud Paint is that ideal blush for times when you want to wear a teeny bit of makeup, but don't want to look too done up or fuss with a formula. Glossier is known for their gel-like textures, and this is no exception. The watery-gel blends smoothly and sinks it to the skin to give a natural, you-can't-tell-it's-makeup flush. Puff and Beam are the ideal shades for my cool-toned, fair skin—I dab it on the apples of my cheeks with my fingers.” —Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

Shop now: Sephora.com, $20

Shop now: Glossier.com, $20

Priming Moisturizer Balance Oil-Control Gel-Cream

“Glossier’s skincare system for oily skin types is my daily go-to. I could go on and on about the Cleanser Concentrate or the Exfoliating Skin Perfector, but I truly love how the Priming Moisturizer Balance Oil-Control Gel-Cream ties all of these products together. Moisturizers can be a struggle for someone with skin as oily as mine, so I love how this gel-based formula hydrates my face without leaving it feeling sticky, oily, or feeling like there’s a heavy film of product on it. I've even made my mom a believer, and now she won't use anything else!” —Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor

Shop now: Sephora.com, $25

Shop now: Glossier.com, $25

Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade

Sephora

“I consider myself a minimalist when it comes to daytime makeup, but I never leave the house without a brow product—and Glossier’s Boy Brow is one of my all-time favorites. According to the brand, the formula is inspired by traditional hair pomade, and I can see why–every time I swipe it on, my brows look shapely but still feel soft (translation: never crunchy). I also love the small brush size, which allows me to be extra-precise with my strokes.” —Avery Stone, Commerce Editorial Director

Shop now: Sephora.com, $17

Shop now: Glossier.com, $17

Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick

Sephora

“When it comes to lipstick, this formula is seriously unique. Unlike other matte options on the market that can be heavy and drying, this one has a super thin, sheer but buildable texture that creates a shine-free, blotted finish. With one swipe you’ll achieve a barely there look, while two or three swipes coat the lips in richer color, sans a cakey finish that emphasizes lip lines. If you like a lived-in, diffused lip look, I highly recommend checking it out.” —Kaplan

Shop now: Sephora.com, $18

Shop now: Glossier.com, $18

Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara

Sephora

“I’m always on the hunt for natural-looking mascaras for everyday wear, and Glossier’s Lash Slick has earned a spot as one of my go-tos. Its tapered comb brush defines my lashes without any clumping (I never even need to wipe the wand off on the top of the tube!), and the formula lengthens my blonde-tipped lashes with just one application, making my blue eyes pop every time. I’m a huge fan.” —Stone

Shop now: Sephora.com, $18

Shop now: Glossier.com, $18

Invisible Shield Water-Gel Transparent Sunscreen SPF 35

Sephora

“They call it the ‘sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen’ and it's an apt description. The texture is like jelly, and it pumps out and applies totally clear, so there's zero chance for a white cast. I love this formula for wearing under makeup because it doesn't pill or feel too thick or heavy.” —Bauer

Shop now: Sephora.com, $25

Shop now: Glossier.com, $25