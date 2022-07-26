It's Official: Glossier Is Coming to Sephora

When Glossier launched in 2014, it essentially re-wrote the script for creating a successful beauty brand. It launched direct to customers from its own site, went against the high-coverage formulas that were exploding in popularity at the time, and its signature branding, like pink bubble wrap emoji-style stickers, was just as recognizable as the products themselves.

But sometimes, the most unexpected decision is the most traditional. Hot off the heels of announcing its first celebrity ambassador Olivia Rodrigo, the brand just announced its biggest change yet: Glossier will be carried at Sephora.

There's no solid date yet, but per the brand, expect to see Glossier on Sephora shelves and online starting "early next year." The brand will be available in the US and Canada. Glossier will continue to open its own retail locations across the country as well, with plans to open in D.C., Atlanta, Philly, and Brooklyn by the end of the year.

“We are incredibly excited to enter our first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora," says Kyle Leahy, Glossier's newly-appointed CEO. "They are an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community, and we know our customers want to find us there. We share the same customer-centric values and are both deeply grounded in the ever-evolving notion of beauty discovery. This marks a new chapter in our omnichannel strategy, and we can’t wait for all that’s ahead in 2023.”

The brand also shared that Glossier is one of the most-searched brands on Sephora that isn't currently available at the retailer, with searches spiking up to 200% between July 2021 and 2022.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Glossier to Sephora next year," says Artemis Patrick, Sephora's EVP, and Global Chief Merchandising Officer. "Our top priority is to curate the most exceptional collection of brands that shoppers around the world come to expect from us, as the leading global prestige beauty retailer. As one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com, we know our customers are going to be beyond excited to find their Glossier must-have products online, the Sephora App, and in our stores, while unlocking all the perks of our Beauty Insider program has to offer.”

Entering Sephora is major for any company, but especially one that has made a close relationship with customers so core to its brand. This partnership is the latest in a series of changes for Glossier. Most notably, founder and former CEO Emily Weiss—one of the minds behind the brand's signature millennial pink aesthetic—stepped down and appointed Kyle Leahy as CEO. This change came after news of major layoffs at the company and rumors that it was having issues scaling up. It looks as if the brand is pivoting towards more traditional models from now on.

Regardless, we're excited to shop Boy Brow and Cloud Paint IRL finally. Check back for updates as they come in.

