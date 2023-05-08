Glossier's First-Ever Full Coverage Lipstick Is Here—And We Tried It

When Glossier launched in 2016, I never thought I'd see the day when the brand would create liquid lipstick. Glossier came up in the heyday of Instagram makeup, cutting through the heavy false lashes, overdrawn eyebrows, and crusty liquid lipstick with their signature "skin first, makeup second" philosophy. Pigmentation has never really been Glossier's thing—most of their products are meant to let your skin shine through—until now, with the brand's just-released G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème ($22).

Make no mistake, though, G Suit is far from the crunchy, bone-dry liquid lips of yore. Instead, the brand's first-ever full-coverage lip product is meant to never fully dry down, making it more of a cream formula than a classic liquid lip. The product development team was inspired by the soft-touch feel and futuristic vibe of a silicone phone case, resulting in a highly-pigmented product that moves with you. Lip-loving ingredients like shea butter, rose wax, and black raspberry seed oil are crucial for the cushiony, hydrating formula.

Glossier G Suit Soft-Touch Lip Crème $22.00 Shop

G Suit has a demi-matte velvet finish and a specially-designed pointed applicator, so lip liner is optional. It comes in nine shades: Pilot, a bright Barbie pink; Drive, a rich, warm brown; Shift, a deep burgundy; Jet, a classic blue-toned red; Strike, a burnt orange-red; Curve, a dusty cool-toned mauve; Flip, a light, warm pink; Tempo, a fuchsia berry; and Lane, a mauve brown. The lipstick is designed to flatter all skin tones and lip shapes, so we had the Byrdie team put it to the test. Ahead, our honest reviews.

Our Reviews

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

"I have minor trauma from the liquid lipstick era of 2016, so I was hesitant to trust G Suit, but if anyone can make wearing a red lip feel low-effort, it's Glossier. I'm wearing shade Jet, and it really is that true classic Hollywood red that doesn't lean too pink or too orange. The formula is creamy and comfortable, even on my extremely dry lips. Even though the pigmentation is so high, it doesn't feel fussy, and I'll be getting a lot of use out of it this summer."



Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine Phillips

"I’ll start by saying that I almost never wear lipstick, so I was hesitant before testing out Glossier’s latest launch. The formula was super easy to apply and left a semi-matte finish. I did add a bit of clear gloss on top because it was a little too matte for me (I am the poster child for lip glosses and oils), but I really can appreciate the bold color payoff—I'm wearing Shift—that lasted for hours. You’ll want to ensure that your lips are properly hydrated before applying G Suit. Ultimately, I can tell that this lipstick is great for anyone who’s looking for a statement lip color."



Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

Holly Rhue

"I’m usually not a lipstick girlie (I’m messy with makeup, so it always ends up on my forehead, somehow). But I genuinely enjoy wearing this formula in Curve—it’s comfy, creamy, and just matte enough that it doesn’t crack on my lips. This is definitely a great option if you love a rich, low-maintenance lip."



Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

Aimee Simeon

"Glossier’s new G Suit formula feels like expensive velvet for your lips. I love that the precise applicator allowed me to fill my lips and lightly blot in color. I only needed one coat of the red-orange hue Strike for a bold look. I’ll 100% be repeating this shade all summer long."