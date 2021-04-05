Glossier’s Bubblewrap is a solid eye cream if you’re looking for simple, lightweight hydration, but I didn’t find it to be very effective on my lips.

As someone who writes about the latest and greatest innovations in beauty and skincare, I get especially excited about products that multitask. That said, it’s pretty rare that a product is formulated specifically for your eyes and your lips (two areas that I, personally, would like to target), which is why I was instantly intrigued by the launch of Glossier’s Bubblewrap back in spring 2019.

Finally getting my hands on a tube, I took this 2-in-1 lightweight cream for a spin over the course of a week, letting it work its magic and taking note of whether it plumped and hydrated as it promises. As a longtime fan of Glossier, I can say that most of their products truly live up to the hype. Would this one, too? Read on for my full review.

Glossier Bubblewrap Best for: All skin types Uses: Hydrate, plump, and smooth the under eyes and lips Potential allergens: None; it's formulated without irritants or allergens Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, portulaca pilosa extract, avocado oil, squalane, swertia chirata extract, vegetable protein, blueberry fruit extract Byrdie Clean?: Maybe, contains PEG compounds and the brand has not confirmed if contaminants have been removed. Price: $26 About the brand: Known for its skincare-first approach to beauty, Glossier has become a cult favorite amongst the Gen Z and millennial set. The brand offers skincare, body care, no-makeup makeup, and fragrance aimed to embrace and accentuate your natural, inner glow.

About My Skin: Eyes and lips could benefit from a hydration boost

My skin is pretty normal, but as temperatures begin to drop, my complexion—specifically my cheeks and lips—begins to dry out. My lips go from soft and plump to dry and flaky in an instant, sometimes painfully cracking—especially now that they’re being rubbed raw by my mask every time I set foot outside my door. I’ve curated a small army of lip balms, scrubs, and masks over the years which definitely help, but I’m admittedly pretty lazy at using them consistently.

While I wouldn’t say my eye zone is necessarily plagued by dryness, I am beginning to notice faint fine lines forming that I would like to prevent from developing further, so I try to keep that zone as hydrated as possible. I’ve tested quite a few eye creams in my day, but I wouldn’t say I’ve made them a permanent part of my routine. I was using BeautyStat’s Universal C Eye Perfector—which I loved—almost daily until I ran out, and I now have a richer eye cream from Haoma that I like to apply in the evening, but it’s not something I use every day, religiously. I’m more of an allover serum and moisturizer kinda gal, attempting to keep my routine as minimal as I possibly can (which, when you test beauty products for a living, is tough).

With that said, a 2-in-1 cream that would help hydrate both my eyes and my lips in one fell swoop got my attention. Incorporating this into my routine was pretty easy. I gently tapped a pump of product into my eye area and my lips after cleansing and before moving onto my serum. The brand recommends using it twice a day, so over the course of the week I tested, I was sure to apply it both morning and night.

The Packaging: Pump cap allows for easy application

Bubblewrap is dispensed from its slender aluminum tube from a small pump cap, which dispenses the right amount of product per use (one pump for both eyes and one pump for the lips). The tube itself is quite small, housing only 22 milliliters of product, but a little goes a long way, and a single tube should last you a while.

Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, and plant extracts hydrate and soften

The star of Bubblewrap is a double dose of hyaluronic acid in the form of hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate cross-polymer. These two forms deliver a major hydration boost by drawing moisture into the skin, causing a plumping effect. Other key ingredients include a special peptide complex and portulaca pilosa extract, which soften the skin and increase its ability to hold water, as well as avocado oil and squalene for an extra dose of moisture. Vegetable protein and swertia chirata extract (a medicinal herb from the Himalayas) work together to increase skin smoothness, while, finally, blueberry fruit extract offers a nourishing antioxidant boost.

Bubblewrap is considered clean by Byrdie’s standards aside from the inclusion of PEG compounds. After speaking with the brand, it’s not clear whether or not potential contaminants formed during PEG production have been stripped from its products, so, in terms of being totally clean, I can consider this one a maybe. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

The Feel and Scent: Light, refreshing, and fragrance-free

Initially, the feel of Bubblewrap is pretty dreamy. The lightweight water-in-oil emulsion applies to the skin as a deliciously creamy substance, melting down into a clear gel-like serum almost instantly. It also subtly cools the skin as it’s applied, which feels so nice under the eyes, especially when you’re trying to wake up in the morning.

Even though the majority of the product sinks in quickly, it does leave behind a subtle sticky residue under the eyes. In terms of the lips, this residue dissipates much faster on the lips due to talking, licking your lips, eating, etc., sinking in and essentially vanishing in an instant. Still, it was kind of a strange texture for a lip product, and sometimes left behind a sticky, white film on the inner corners of my mouth.

Bubblewrap is also fragrance-free, meaning it doesn’t smell like much at all and shouldn’t irritate sensitive skin types.

Drying and Irritation: None whatsoever

Bubblewrap is hydrating and refreshing and doesn’t risk drying out or irritating your skin. I felt that my skin was immediately soothed, calmed, and cooled down upon application.

The Science: Clinical trial results show its an effective hydrator

In a clinical trial conducted by a third-party testing facility, 34 participants between the ages of 29 and 64 tested Bubblewrap (without being aware of the brand) over the course of four weeks. In terms of the eye area, 94% said it felt more moisturized immediately, 85% said it felt deeply hydrated after two hours, and 82% claimed it looked smoother after two hours. Evaluators also measured increased eye area hydration in 88% of participants after four weeks. In terms of the lip area, 85% of participants said their lips felt smoother immediately, while evaluators measured increased lip hydration in 91% of participants after two hours.

You can read full trial results on the product landing page.

The Results: Hydrating for the eyes, not so much for the lips

I really liked this cream upon application, at least in terms of my eye zone.

My skin instantly felt more hydrated, and I loved how it subtly cooled and refreshed the area as it melted into my skin.

However, despite absorbing pretty quickly, it did leave behind a slightly sticky residue that lasted all day—I would even notice it most mornings that I applied before bed. Regardless of the residue, the delicate skin of my eye area was left supple, smooth, and hydrated from the moment I applied to the next time I washed my face, which is a major win.

In terms of my lips? I wasn’t really a fan. I’ve never used a lightweight cream on my lips before, and I wasn’t really into the texture. They felt wet for a few seconds, and because it didn’t leave behind a protective film like a traditional lip balm, it didn’t feel like it did much else once it absorbed. They felt a tad smoother and softer, but they went back to being dry pretty quickly.

Bubblewrap is described as a plumping cream, but I didn’t notice much of a plumping effect at all.

My eye zone was certainly softer, but I wouldn’t say there were any noticeable changes in terms of overall appearance. I only tested this product over the course of a week, though, so I can’t comment on any potential long-term changes.

The Value: A good price point

Ringing in at $26 per tube, I do think this product is appropriately priced. While, again, I felt that this was mostly an effective moisturizer for my eye zone, and I wasn’t a huge fan of using it on my lips, it is packed with multiple great (and effective) moisturizing, smoothing, and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Slightly more than your average drugstore eye cream but much more wallet-friendly than luxury brands, I think falls into a great price point.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream ($19): Like Bubblewrap, Cetaphil’s Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream counts hyaluronic acid as its key hydrating ingredient, along with licorice extract and the brand’s Pro-Vitamin Complex. Its gel-cream formula also makes this a lightweight option for an eye cream, absorbing quickly but offering deep hydration for up to 24 hours. Slightly lower in price than Bubblewrap, the Hydrating Eye Gel Cream is dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to be non-comedogenic, making it safe for all skin types, even more, sensitive folks.

While Glossier’s version may look prettier in your medicine cabinet, Cetaphil’s formula features the added benefit of zapping dark circles in addition to hydrating—though, it’s not a multitasker that can be used on the lips, too.

Kosas Lip Fuel ($18): To compare Bubblewrap to another hyaluronic acid lip care product, Kosas’ LipFuel is, in my opinion, one of the best. Slightly cheaper than Bubblewrap, but pricier than your average drugstore lip balm, LipFuel locks in hydration with some good old HA, while protective konjac root acts as a barrier between your lips and environmental stressors, and wild mint stimulates, energizes, and cools. It doesn’t sink in as quickly as Bubblewrap and wears like a traditional lip balm, but it never gets clumpy or sticky. Plus, aside from a clear balm, it’s offered in a sheer pink and sheer tan version.

When choosing between the two, I’d go for LipFuel, but keep in mind that it’s not meant for your eyes, too.