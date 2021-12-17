Glossier's Boy Brow has a cult following—and for a good reason. It gives me instantly fuller, fluffier brows in just a few swipes.

One of the reasons I love Glossier is its branding. The images are airy; the faces are diverse. But, if I'm honest, I never felt it was for me. Since my skin is so far from the perfect palette featured constantly in its ad campaigns, thanks to my hyperpigmentation, I've tended to admire the brand from afar.

That said, Glossier's top-selling Boy Brow has always intrigued me. According to Emily Weiss, the brand's founder, the formula is similar to pomade and is actually inspired by old-fashioned men's mustache wax. "It'll condition, groom, and fluff your brows for a polished look with flexible hold and a touch of natural color," Weiss told Byrdie. "And the tiny, tapered spoolie brush makes application really simple, so the product catches all your little brow hairs without getting on your skin or clumping."

I'm notoriously terrible at filling in my brows, and a pomade that can deliver instant grooming is right up my alley—so I decided to try it myself. Read on for my review.



Glossier Boy Brow Best for: All skin types Uses: To groom eyebrows Active ingredients: Beeswax, carnauba wax, oleic acid, lecithin, and atelocollagen Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $16 About the Brand: Glossier is known for its millennial-friendly skincare and cosmetic products that give you an effortless, no-makeup look.

About My Brows: Recovering from a threading appointment gone bad

My brows haven't been the same since a threader did the opposite of what I asked.

Me: "I'd just like my brows cleaned up."

Her: "Let's thin these babies out by taking off too much hair—and on top of that, let's make them noticeably uneven!" (At least, this is what I imagine went on in her head based on what I looked like afterward.)

In any case, I've spent the last nine months letting my brows run free—no threading, waxing, or plucking. My goal is always to create the red carpet I naturally have perfectly bushy eyebrows look. Sadly, I never get there as most of the dupes I've tried make my brows too dark—or so stiff that if I make a mistake, I'm stuck with whatever awkward position I've shaped them into accidentally. With all of my brow drama, I thought it was time to give this cult-favorite product a try.

Ingredients: Your brows will thank you

Beeswax and carnauba wax: One of the problems I have with other brow pomades is that their formulas are unforgiving. In this area, Boy Brow stands out above the rest. The beeswax and carnauba wax hold hairs in place without stiffness, making it easy to correct a mistake if you think you layered the product on too thick.

Oleic acid: Soft hair is always the goal, and the fatty acids in this olive oil-derived ingredient help keep your brow hair moisturized.

Atelocollagen: Collagen is naturally made in our bodies, and atelocollagen is a water-soluble version which the brand claims can help strengthen and condition your hair.

It's also worth noting that this product is clean by Byrdie's standards, as well as cruelty-free, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and formulated without fragrances or alcohol.

The Application: Almost foolproof

Boy Brow is probably the easiest makeup product I've ever used, especially on my brows. When I first remove the spoolie from the tube, I brush my brows upward and then shape them, starting at my arch. Since the tails of my eyebrows need some love, I then do a dip back into the tube for a bit more product and apply it to my tails. For me, less is always more. If I feel like I've overdone it, I take a spoolie with no product and give my brows a brush.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel: Dense but easy to work with

Boy Brow comes in a small white tube with a short fluffy spoolie. It's hard to put the texture into words, but since that is my job, it's dense but lightweight. Even when it dried down on my hand, the formula was easy to move around with my fingers.

The Results: Fuller brows in seconds

As I started swiping my spoolie upward, I noticed an immediate but subtle difference. I was impressed. But how much product would it take to get my brows set in place? With one additional dip of my wand, I was able to do both eyebrows.



My brows were the perfect combo of set without being glued to my face.

Since I've just started using Boy Brow, I can't say for sure if my eyebrows are benefiting from the oleic acid, lecithin, and atelocollagen that are supposed to condition and moisturize. However, what I do know for sure is that my brows look fuller in seconds, every time.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Color Matching: Simple, but can we get a few more options?

Since Glossier offers four shade options—clear, blonde, brown, and black—you'd think making a selection would be pretty straightforward. But I was unsure about whether I should go for brown or black, mainly because I've had a beauty blunder (or two) with a black brow pencil; the color was too harsh for my brown skin. But after taking a look at Glossier's product photos and reviews, I went for the black shade.



The brand's website did a great job of visually breaking down how each shade would present on different skin tones.

While this product worked well for me, I do think it would be helpful to have a more extensive color range for those whose brows aren't blonde, brown, or black.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth the investment

On average, I would see my brow lady once a month or about every six weeks, with each visit costing me about $20. With that in mind, Boy Brow is now my brow person, and I would never skimp on ensuring I was working with the best. One other factor that makes it a no-brainer for me is the fact that the wax is fragrance-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic. My skin is very reactive, and anything can send it into a whitehead spiral.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Similar Products: You have options

Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel ($18): This Milk Makeup brow gel fills in what Glossier is missing in terms of shade range, offering eight shades, including an auburn option for redheads.

Saie Brow Butter ($18): If you're a stickler for ingredients in your products, this brow pomade from Byrdie-approved Saie (which comes in tinted medium brown and clear shades) is an ideal option. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that it's oil-based.