We Tried Glossier's New After Baume—the "Puffer Jacket" for Skin

Glossier’s After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream ($28) is the solution for dryness and dehydration. It provides 24-hour intense hydration while remaining safe for sensitive skin.

Glossier's first product launch of 2022 has finally arrived and it's an addition to the brand's beloved skincare catalog. Called the After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream, which the brand dubbed its "puffer jacket" for skin, the new release is a deeply moisturizing product that works to repair damaged, dehydrated skin. Releasing an intense moisturizer in the middle of winter is no coincidence, as many of us are dealing with dry, chapped skin caused by the harsh, cold weather. According to Glossier, we should think of this product as a "puffer jacket for your skin," which just might be my new favorite comparison for a product.

As someone who constantly battles dry skin, I was particularly excited to hear about this release. Glossier has rarely let me down when it comes to skincare, so I wondered if this could be the thick, intense moisturizer I've been searching for all my life. While that may be a bit dramatic, the truth remains that I couldn't wait to get my hands on this nourishing recovery cream and test it out. Curious to find out if it lived up to my expectations? Read on for my full, honest review.

Glossier After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream Best for: Dry, sensitive skin Uses: A heavy-duty moisturizer that hydrates and nourishes skin for up to 24 hours, easing dryness and sensitivity stemming from factors like weather, treatments, and more. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredients: Cupuaçu butter, babassu oil, post-biotic ferment, green microalgae extract, linoleic acid Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $28 About the brand: Founded in 2014, Glossier is a beauty brand built on the idea that the community should be part of the process. CEO and founder Emily Weiss had started out with beauty website Into the Gloss, through which she realized beauty could use a more personalized approach. Today, the brand has a growing range of beloved skincare, makeup, and body products, many of which were customer suggestions.

About My Skin: Dry in the winter

I have combination skin, but it goes into full-on dry mode when winter rolls around—leaving it feeling tight and irritated. I’ve tried a few thick creams to combat this issue: My grandmother and mom swear by La Mer's Crème de la Mer, and while it has helped to heal my dry patches, I’ve also found it a bit pore-clogging.

Since my skin is sensitive and prone to breakouts, finding a heavy-duty cream has been challenging. Prior to using Glossier's After Baume, the only other product that I’d found to work for my complexion was the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream.

How to Apply: Warm between fingers

Applying Glossier's After Baume is simple: Before applying, warm up the moisturizer between your fingers, then just massage it into your skin. Keep in mind that this product isn’t only for your face—you can also apply the cream to your cuticles, elbows, knees, or any other area prone to dryness.

The Feel: Balm-like and lightweight

The consistency of Glossier's After Baume is emollient straight out of the jar and similar to a balm, as the name suggests. Once you rub it between your fingers, though, it melts into a lightweight cream that has noticeably more slip. While this is an intense moisturizing treatment, it doesn’t sit heavy on the skin. Instead, it’s actually a great everyday face cream for those who are dealing with extreme dryness.

The Ingredients: Plant-based and moisturizing

The key ingredients in Glossier's After Baume are really what set this intense moisturizer apart from others, but more importantly, they're all compatible with sensitive skin.

Cupuaçu Butter: The hero ingredient of After Baume, this is a plant-based alternative to lanolin and is great at retaining moisture.

Babassu Oil: This oil is non-comedogenic—meaning it won’t clog your pores—as well as a source of vitamin E, antioxidants, and fatty acids. It melts at body temperature, making for minimal greasiness and optimal absorption.

Post-Biotic Ferment: Post-biotics restore balance at a microscopic level when there's disruption of tiny organisms in the skin’s microbiome.

Green Microalgae Extract: Green algae is incredibly resilient, full of chlorophyll, essential vitamins, and minerals to help it survive in extreme conditions.

Linoleic Acid: This is an essential fatty acid that retains water and helps to protect the skin from environmental damage.

The Results: Hyper-moisturized skin

As someone who has tried my fair share of moisturizers, I have to say Glossier's After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream is one of my new favorites. I've already noticed my skin feeling less tight and rough; and after a day off of using the product, my skin felt like it retained moisture and hydration.

Also, this moisturizing cream is fragrance-free, but it naturally has a clean, fresh scent. My only complaint is that it left a bit of a sticky residue on my face, but it honestly wasn't enough for me to notice unless I was touching my face. Luckily, it goes away upon applying makeup, so don't worry about your look getting smudged if you're using it for a daily moisturizer. I cannot wait to recommend this product to everybody searching for a deeply moisturizing cream that doesn't clog pores or irritate sensitive skin.

The Byrdie editors have been loving this moisturizer, too. Read their thoughts below:

My skin is stressed. It’s naturally dry, and lately, it has been assaulted by the season’s harsh, freezing weather and a slew of products I’ve been testing. Glossier's After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream has been a huge relief with its emollient ingredients like cupuaçu butter and babassu oil. As I massaged it into my cheeks, it soothed my thirstiest patches and added bounce. Soon after, my skin drank up the formula, and it ended up looking healthy and more radiant.



This may sound weird, but After Baume makes my skin feel safe. Let me explain: This heavy-duty moisturizer acts like a blanket for your skin. With cupuaçu butter as the active ingredient, the thick formula retains moisture for hours, and I must say it looks fantastic under makeup. It gives this glow-from-within look that makes skin look healthy, hydrated, and bouncy.

The Value: Reasonably priced and well worth it

In terms of price, Glossier's After Baume moisture cream falls right in the middle of the road compared to similar heavy-duty moisturizers. This type of product can vary in price, falling anywhere from around $20 to over $100. So when judging the value of a moisturizer, I like to look at how much product I’m getting and the quality of the ingredients. In After Baume's case, I think that at $28, it’s pretty reasonably priced since it’s packed with high-quality, clean ingredients, despite only being a 1.6-oz. jar, which may seem like not a lot of product. The good news, though, is that a little goes a long way, so you’ll go a while without having to repurchase.

Similar Products: You've got options

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5: This moisturizing balm ($15) from La Roche-Posay is so gentle that it's safe for use on babies as young as one week old. Combining vitamin B5, shea butter, glycerin, and other moisturizing ingredients, this product is great for use on extremely dry skin on both the face and body. As an added bonus, it's budget-friendly.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream: The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream ($38) is a fan-favorite for those with dry, sensitive skin. It uses clean ingredients and is fragrance-free. While it’s pricer than After Baume, you get 6 oz. of product, which justifies the price.