If you want a teeth whitening device that’s portable and easy to use, you will really like GLO Science's GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device. Even though the results will vary per person, I definitely noticed whiter teeth with consistent use.

We put GLO Science's GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Surely whitening your teeth has crossed your mind a few times throughout the years as our smile is an extremely important accessory. Yet with so many teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and more, it can be hard to decide which treatment to invest in when wanting to experience teeth whitening at home. Whether you have a special event you need to get ready for or want to increase the brightness of your smile, GLO Science has you covered with their portable GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device.

Ahead, I tested this device out for the recommended time of 10 days, only to notice a brighter, whiter smile isn’t as hard to achieve as I thought.

GLO Science GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Best for: Teeth Uses: To whiten and fade stains on teeth Potential Allergens: Sodium hydroxide, sodium fluoride, peppermint Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $199 About the Brand: GLO Science patented products and devices were developed by celebrity aesthetic dentist Jonathan B. Levine and have become an industry-leading brand for oral care technologies and teeth whitening.

About My Teeth: I love red wine and coffee

I’m an avid coffee and red wine enthusiast. I won’t even try to pretend that I work hard to have white teeth. While oral health is very important to me, I am not willing to give up my coffee or wine habit for a brighter smile. My teeth are somewhere in between being yellow and bright white. I am sure they could always be a little brighter, so I welcomed the opportunity to try this product.

While I've tried a few whitening products in the past just to see how they work, I’ve never been committed to using something for 10 days straight like this specific whitening kit, so I am actually quite proud of myself for sticking to it. I have tried Crest whitening strips in the past and a few other blue-light devices and toothbrushes.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: Consistency is key

The kit comes complete with application vials that have the whitening gel inside, so all you need to do is apply a thin layer of gel on your teeth, then plug the mouthpiece into the remote and turn it on. If your lips tend to get dry, use the lip balm treatment before each session to help keep the moisture. This is such a smart and useful element to the kit that preserves the health of your lips. The vials have enough product in them to last you one day (the full 32 minutes) and can most likely have some excess product left over for touch-ups. You will see a blue light flashing, and then you know you’re ready to insert the mouthpiece and begin whitening.

The remote comes with a small lanyard that you can drape around your neck for convenience if you’re moving around. If you’re still, you can just hold the remote if you don’t feel like wearing the device around your neck. Each whitening session lasts 8 minutes, and you need to repeat this 4 times, making it 32 minutes overall. I applied the gel, used the device for 8 minutes, would spit out any excess in the sink, re-apply the gel and insert the device again.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: A brighter smile, indeed

Overall, my teeth did look whiter in the end than when I started. They aren’t bright white or shockingly noticeable, but I feel that my results were more believable and natural versus something that looks fake, which I am quite pleased with.

I’d say my teeth are about one to one-and-a-half shades lighter than they were in the beginning, and with consistent use past the 10-day mark, they will get even brighter.

The gel doesn’t taste bad compared to other gels I’ve tried, and I did not experience any sensitivity with my teeth or gums when using the kit. Results will vary though, so it’s important to be consistent with using the device and then monitoring your own progress. If you have any reservations or experience teeth sensitivity, be sure to consult with your dentist first before committing to using anything.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Worth the money

Originally valued at $348, the price of the kit is $199, and you’re getting a total of 40 teeth whitening applications (think 4 per session x 10 vials), so that roughly comes to right under $5 per application, saving you more money than what you’d spend at the dentist.

While results do vary, and dentists use stronger whitening methods, this at-home kit is an excellent value for anyone who wants to brighten their teeth on a budget and needs to see results quickly for a special event or anything else that might pop up.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

