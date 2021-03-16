The Best Glitter Ombre Nail Designs to Wear All Year Long

We love sparkle as much as the next gal but can admit that sometimes, glitter can be a bit overwhelming. That's the same thought behind one of the latest nail trends to take social media by storm: glitter ombre nails. Unlike full glitter nails, ombre glitter nails feature a fade of glitter—either from the tip down or cuticle up. Thanks to their half-covered allure, we like to think of them as the grown-up version of our favorite sparkly childhood nail looks.
Since we know we're not the only ones to swoon over sparkles, we went ahead and rounded up some glitter ombre nail designs for inspiration. From neutral champagne shades to bold silver and colorful hues, ahead, you'll discover our favorite glitter ombre nail art ideas, courtesy of some of Instagram's most creative nail artists.
Subtle Ombre
For those of you that love the idea of a grown-up glitter manicure but still want to keep it neutral, this subtle shimmer will be your best bet. To recreate the look, start with a base of OPI Infinite Shine 2 Long Wear Lacquer ($13) in Snowfalling for You and top it off with the brand's Nail Lacquer ($10.50) in Naughty or Ice.
Silver Glitter Fade
Here’s another neutral option to dip your tips into the glitter ombre nail trend. Start with a nude base and top it off with silver glitter. Easy enough!
Starry Ombre
Ready to kick it up a notch while still keeping it neutral? This glitter ombre nail art idea features a translucent nude base covered with champagne-colored glitter and holographic-star confetti. While it looks more in-depth, it’s still easy to recreate—the toughest part is adhering the stars (and that requires sticking them on top of semi-wet polish and topping off with a top coat).
Rose Gold Sparkles
Still on the neutral end of the spectrum, this ombre glitter nail art idea features clear jelly tips covered in rose gold glitter and delicately painted white stars to make them look especially sparkly. We’re getting KiraKira vibes. Anyone else?
Inverted Ombre
Hoping for less of a French glitter ombre and more of an allover glittery feel? You’ll be able to achieve such by inverting the glitter fade on each nail.
Icy Ombre
At last, a non-neutral option. These blue-tipped glitter ombre nails are a winter-must. To snag the icy vibe, be sure to buy the Nails Inc. Nail Porn Nail Polish Duo ($15), which was used to create the look.
Mauve Tips
Still neutral but more fun, these milky pinkish-white nails taper into a rose gold glitter tip, making for one gorgeous nail look.
Holographic Ombre
If you prefer to let your glitter do all the talking, feel free to cover your nail in a clear basecoat or ever-so-slightly tinted transparent polish before painting on the glitter of your choice. We love how this one looks rainbow in certain light.
Black and Gold Ombre
Just because your nails are covered in glitter doesn’t mean you can’t also have a statement nail. Here, you can see how a single nail fully covered in the same glitter as the rest of your faded nails helps tie it all together.
Bedazzled Ombre Glitter Nails
On that same note, glitter doesn’t have to be the only shiny addition to your mani. Here, one Instagram user shows how a little extra sparkle goes a long way.
Ombre Acrylics
While those with short nails can achieve miniature fades, those with longer nails can really show off an ombre glitter fade. Case in point? These ultra-long, square-tipped acrylics. Of course, you’ll need a manicurist’s help to bring these neutral-tinted stunners to life.
Confetti Ombre
Quite possibly our favorite glitter ombre nails, these go beyond ultra-fine sparkles and bring colorful confetti into the mix. We’re getting major ‘90s vibes from these bright beauties.
Coffin-Shaped Ombre Glitter Nails
Ombre glitter nails don’t have to be super subtle in their fade. Instead, you can opt for a glitter tip with just a few stray sparkles to complete the look.
French Ombre Glitter Nails
These oval-shaped nails are one of the most elevated takes on glitter ombre. With just one statement nail per hand, it really makes the glitter pop.
Gold Ombre Glitter Nails
Prefer gold over silver? Make it known through your mani.
Gunmetal Ombre Glitter Nails
Glitter ombre nails make quite the statement. So much so that you may only need one half-dipped nail and one statement nail to turn heads.
Pastel Ombre Glitter Nails
Of course, glitter ombre nails can be juxtaposed against solid colors, too. Just be sure to mix cool-toned glitters with cool-toned solids to create a uniform look.
Chunky Glitter Ombre
Also, let it be known, all glitters are fair game—including chunkier sparkles that might not create as subtle of a fade but will definitely achieve the same eye-catching allure.
Gold-Dipped Ombre Nails
With chunky glitter top of mind, we had to show you these gold-dipped beauties. They’re so sunny and warm—not to mention super easy to recreate. Start with a clear base coat and follow up with the chunky gold glitter polish of your choice, painting only halfway up your nail. Thanks to the transparent nature of glitter polishes, it will naturally create a bit of a dispersed fade. Don’t forget the top coat!
Long Nude Ombre Glitter Nails
Just because you want a neutral base doesn’t mean you have to pick a run-of-the-mill glitter. Here, you can see how rose gold-tinted holographic glitter will add extra allure to your ombre nails.