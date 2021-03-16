The Best Glitter Ombre Nail Designs to Wear All Year Long

We love sparkle as much as the next gal but can admit that sometimes, glitter can be a bit overwhelming. That's the same thought behind one of the latest nail trends to take social media by storm: glitter ombre nails. Unlike full glitter nails, ombre glitter nails feature a fade of glitter—either from the tip down or cuticle up. Thanks to their half-covered allure, we like to think of them as the grown-up version of our favorite sparkly childhood nail looks.

Since we know we're not the only ones to swoon over sparkles, we went ahead and rounded up some glitter ombre nail designs for inspiration. From neutral champagne shades to bold silver and colorful hues, ahead, you'll discover our favorite glitter ombre nail art ideas, courtesy of some of Instagram's most creative nail artists.