The Best Glitter Cut Crease Eyeshadow Looks to Make Your Eyes Pop

We've found that adding a little sparkle to your shadow really helps make your eyes pop. The latest glitter cut crease shadow trend, as such, is one that we've definitely got our eye on (no pun intended). A little glitter can go a long way in diversifying your shadow looks. Whether you're a shimmer minimalist or want to pack on the glitter, we've rounded up some fabulous glitter cut crease shadow looks that will make your eyes pop.
Disco Diva
Channel your inner disco diva with this glitter cut crease shadow look. The icy silver glitter paired with black shadow creates a festive contrast suitable for any party. Highlight the inner corners of the eyes to make them really pop. Plus, take note of the brows and lip color—we're huge fans.
Just Add Glitter
Bold liner and cut crease glitter shadow create a dramatic look that can also pass for smoky. Draw under the eyes with a creamy liner that deposits highly-pigmented color, and pack a fine glitter powder shadow in the crease to re-create this glittering masterpiece.
It's All Liner
If you want to keep your products minimal, use an eyeliner to draw a cut crease shape in the lid's crease for something sophisticated, and top it off by pressing a glitter pigment on top, like Lemonhead LA's Spacepaste in Houdini ($22).
Make it Bold
Using a bolder type of glitter on the lids, you can easily turn this look into a cut crease by adding a liquid liner in the crease for high definition. More of an artistic, abstract take on cut crease glitter shadow, this look stands out in the best way possible.
Pretty Grunge
Cut crease shadow looks don't always need to be super precise; you can wear a grungier, lived-in glitter look by mixing deep shadow colors and creamy glitters for an edgier feel. Apply your shadow with whichever creamy glitter pigment suits your mood. If you're on the hunt for a pressed glitter pigment shadow, Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Onyx ($36) is a great option.
Holographic Haze
Add a holographic feel to your cut crease look after you've applied liner to the edge of lashes and inner crease. Your glitter can be whatever you like—whether it's fine particles, chunkier shimmering pieces, or a lightly infused gel that sparkles and shines.
Total Glam
The ultimate glam cut crease glitter look, this super sparkly gold shadow brings the eyes to life, paired with rich, deep black shadow and liner. Finish with a few coats of your favorite volumizing mascara, like L'Oreal Lash Paradise ($11) to really open the eyes up and set the look.
Fairy Fantasy
Pastel blue eyeshadow and glued-on glitter gems bring this cut crease shadow look to life, and the difference in tone and shape of the gems help to add texture. This look is memorable and gorgeous.
Bronze Reflections
Try something new with your cut crease by extending it outward into a wing shape and add glitter toward the inner corners of the eyes and lids. This style showcases how beautiful the glitter is, yet packs more punch for those wanting to experiment with daring and dramatic looks.
Go Green
Jewel-toned green and gold hues come together for a perfect cut crease glitter shadow look. Choose an eyeliner that already has glitter in it to draw your cut crease, or pack some pigment glitter on top if that's what you prefer. Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in Mildew ($22) is a comparable green to the one pictured here.
Touch of Sparkle
If you want to create a cut crease look with glitter but don't want it all over, you can keep the glitter toward the eyes' inner corners instead of the lids. Apply your shadows in a cut crease as usual and press a glitter pigment on the inner corner of your eyes for the final touch.
All That Shimmers
Smoky cut crease glitter looks showcases just enough sparkle and combines two popular trends: the smoky eye and the cut crease. For this look, opt for a shimmering shadow with tiny particles of glitter in it versus something bolder.
Dark Dreaming
Metallic blue eyeshadow covers the lids, while a glittery gel pigment is just above the crease as a finishing touch. This is such a match made in heaven as both parts work together to complement one another.
Glisten and Gleam
Glimmer and gleam with this sparkly cut crease look that has a slight wet shine appearance too. Eyeshadow and liner are applied on the lids and under the lashes with a soft application of glitter on top for the finishing touch. Bodyography Glitter Pigments ($23) are great options for adding this type of shimmer.
Abstract Cut
Every so often, a cut crease shadow look comes along that has the power to rise above all others. This is one of those moments. The black liner is stenciled around the gold shadow to create an attention-grabbing cut crease.
Lilac You So Much
Lilac and deep purple hues cover the lids with a finishing touch of glittery gems placed precisely to the eyes' inner corners for extra shimmer and sparkle. Colourpop Mixed Crystal Face Jewels ($7) can help you achieve this look.
Le Chic
One of the chicest glittery cut crease eyeshadow looks we've come across, the precision and attention to detail here really are incredible. Thin lines accentuate the eyes while shadow hues of purple, red, gold glitter create a melody of colors that work incredibly well together.
Extreme Glamour
Sparkle and shimmer all day with this glorious purple shadow and glitter look that glistens and gleams in all the right ways. Extend your eyeliner out into a wing shape for added drama and detail.
Serving Glitter
Glitter packs a powerful punch on the lids, while softer shadow shades create a cut crease for a fabulous look that is red carpet-worthy. Whether you use glittery shadow pigments or actual press on gems for the lids is entirely up to you, it will be a hit either way.
Dreamiest Cut Crease
Romantic warm shadow hues create this look with a soft touch of gold glitter on the lids. The options are endless when using more natural-looking eyeshadow colors, as these are worn from day to night with ease.