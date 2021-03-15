The Best Glitter Cut Crease Eyeshadow Looks to Make Your Eyes Pop

We've found that adding a little sparkle to your shadow really helps make your eyes pop. The latest glitter cut crease shadow trend, as such, is one that we've definitely got our eye on (no pun intended). A little glitter can go a long way in diversifying your shadow looks. Whether you're a shimmer minimalist or want to pack on the glitter, we've rounded up some fabulous glitter cut crease shadow looks that will make your eyes pop.