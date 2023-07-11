I Gave Up Gel Manicures to Test Press-On Nails for 4 Months—My Favorite Brand Is On Sale for $12

For the last three years, I have been a gel manicure girly. I don’t enjoy spending time painting my nails just for them to chip three days later. So one Sunday a month, I head to my local salon and watch the music videos playing on their big screen while I get my nails done. Until my friend, who is a die-hard press-on nail fan, wore a design that made me stop and want to try it for myself.

So I traded in my high-shine gels to test faux manicures for four months to see what the hype was all about. And now my favorite brand, Glamnetic, is on sale today and tomorrow for Prime Day. Get 20 percent off on Amazon with Prime shipping.

While my friend’s design was what originally hooked me on the concept, the ease and longevity have kept me using them week after week since March. If I take my time to prep my nails (a file and alcohol pad is included), find the just-right fit for each, and apply the glue, I have gotten two+ weeks out of one application. And only had two incidents where they popped off—a Whiteclaw can and putting my carry-on in the overhead bin were my downfalls. That’s almost as long as my beloved gel manicures and for a fraction of the cost.

The wide range of designs means I never get bored. The tiny cherries on this French manicure are so cute and I have my eye on these metallic babies for an upcoming wedding. The 15 sizes allow the press-on nails to sit naturally on the nail and appear undetectable. I’ve gotten tons of compliments on my nail art in the last few months, too. The variety of lengths, shapes—almond, coffin, round, and oval—and art means there’s something for everyone. I even tried out the long almond shape and was impressed by how chic I looked and felt—and not at all like Peter Griffin wearing acrylics in that episode of Family Guy. In fact, other than the aforementioned Whiteclaw, I was comfortable doing all my normal activities and never feared that I would lose or break a nail.

When you compare the cost of a gel manicure to a single pack of press-ons (especially since you can get multiple uses out of a box), it’s an economical switch. However, at 20 percent off until tomorrow, this is one deal that’s really worth hopping on.