Glamnetic's Press-On Nails Are a 5-Minute Shortcut to an Insta-Worthy Mani

I was blown away by how natural the Glamnetic Press-On Nails look and feel. These are perfect for those looking for an easier way to elevate their nail looks. The kit contains everything you need for application, and the designs are gorgeous and glossy. Your nails will look like you just came from the salon.

From Dua Lipa's vibrant French tips to Hailey Beiber's glazed donut mani, nail trends are ever-evolving. One particular design aesthetic that has been trending is swirling abstract art—a look I haven't been able to master on my own.

Enter Glamnetic's Press-On Nails. Not only does the brand provide a myriad of designs (including the swirls I was seeking), but for those who like options, such as myself, they offer three lengths—short, medium, and long—in a variety of shapes, including coffin, round, and almond.

I had the opportunity to test out the brand's press-on bundle, which includes several designs such as a vibrant pastel with swirls, all-black, all-white, and of course, classic French tips. Come along with me on this journey to find out if Glamnetic Press-On Nails are your next must-have for an effortless, salon-level mani.

Glamnetic Press-On Nails BEST FOR: All nail sizes and shapes PRICE: $15 WHAT'S INCLUDED: 30 nails in 15 inclusive sizes, nail glue (0.07oz/2g), double-sided nail file, cuticle stick, alcohol pad ABOUT THE BRAND: Ann McFerran, founder and CEO of Glamnetic, knew she wanted to help everyone experience makeup and beauty in a fun and effortless way—so she started her own company. Today, Glamnetic is best known for its range of magnetic eyelashes, though the brand's press-on nails are quickly rising in popularity.

About My Nails: Short and quick-growing

I'm generally a natural, short-nail girl, and my nails grow quickly, so I trim them regularly. Finding someone who specializes in nail art on short nails has been difficult, so I usually get French tips—they're elegant and offered in nearly every salon.

I currently use the Le Mini Macaron Gel Kit, which I love, but I miss the aesthetic of nail art. I've tried a few press-on nails, but I'm usually not fond of the glue and the nails are often longer than I prefer. So I was excited to try the Glamnetic Press-On Nails since they come in various sizes and designs.



How to Apply: Easy-to-follow directions

The Glamnetic Press-On Nail application instructions are easy to follow. You can use the glue that comes with the kit, or you can buy nail adhesive tabs separately. Each nail has a number engraved on the inside that helps you match it up with the tabs. I used the adhesive tabs to apply a few nails but found that using glue was much easier and more precise.

To begin, prepare the nails by pushing back the cuticles with the included cuticle stick and sanitizing them with the alcohol pad. Then, select the nail sizes that best suit your natural nails. After you've picked out your nails, apply an even layer of glue to your natural nail and the back of the Glamnetic nail. Finally, align the Glamnetic nail with your cuticle line and apply it at a downward angle. Press down firmly for 10-20 seconds, and you're done.

The Results: The long-lasting mani of your dreams

I tried the styles "Wild Card" (a colorful swirl design) and “Ma Damn” (a classic French mani), and I could tell they were of high quality the moment I took them out of their boxes. The nails are lightweight, and I love how the glue is odorless. I couldn't stop staring at my nails because they were so realistic-looking and glossy. One of my hobbies is creating product photography, and beautiful nails make my videos and pictures more aesthetically pleasing. Both sets proved to be stunning additions to my work.

Despite being short, these are still longer than I'm accustomed to. Taking my contacts out and texting on my phone took a little getting used to, but after a day I was comfortable with it. After two days, one of the nails on my thumb came off, but I applied a bit more glue than the first time and it hasn't fallen off since. I went several days wearing the nails while performing my usual activities, from attending my HIIT class to reading on my Kindle.

The website states that they are supposed to last for two weeks; they lasted about a week and a half on me before I had to take them off. The removal process was easy, and they did not damage my natural nails. Overall, these are amazing for all occasions, from everyday wear to vacations to special events. Since I have the bundle, I feel like I have nails for every season.

The Value: Well worth it

Glamnetic's Press-On Nails range in price from $15 to $22, depending on the style and length. The design I tried costs $15, significantly less than what I would have paid had I gotten these done at a salon. The entire process took about five minutes which is another plus. The kit includes everything you need, and the fact that the nails are reusable makes it even more valuable. There are so many options (including some that resemble Hailey Beiber's glazed donut nails), demonstrating Glamnetic's commitment to staying up-to-date with trends.

Similar Products: You have options

Chillhouse Chill Tips: The Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-Ons ($16-$18) are fabulous for those who only wear short nails. There are so many lovely designs, and they are all round-shaped, so you know they will be comfortable. If you prefer medium to long nails or even other shapes, then the Glamnetic Press-Ons are likely a better fit.

Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures: The Static Nails Pop-On Manicures ($20-$24) come in four lengths: extra short, short, medium, and long. There are also four shapes—round, coffin, almond, and square. While Static Nails does offer more options, they do come at a higher price point.