Gisou's New Beauty Balm Melts Into Your Skin Like Honey

Gisou is honey-obsessed, and they're not shy about it. Founded by beauty influencer Negin Mirsalehi and inspired by her family's long history of beekeeping, the brand's foundational ingredient comes from their Mirsalehi Honey Bees. Their latest honey-infused launch? Today, the brand introduces Beauty Balm ($37), a multifunctional product that nourishes and hydrates skin in the most glowing way possible.

The product's versatile formula completely suits the Beauty Balm name. Whether your skin is dry, irritated, or simply lackluster, this balm can act as a fresh-scented salve. Mirsalehi tells Byrdie, "It treats these concerns head-on by deeply nourishing, hydrating, soothing, moisturizing dry skin, protecting and strengthening the skin barrier, and plumping and smoothing."

You can use it almost everywhere: hair, face, and body. "It’s the ultimate multitasker for any skin... the Balm truly does it all," Mirsalehi adds. "Some of the many ways it can be used: Apply locally to dry, chapped skin to instantly soothe and protect. Dab onto cheekbones, eyelids, or the bridge of your nose for a subtle glow. Run a bead-size amount through your hair to tame flyaways, or swipe onto brows to fluff and shape into place." In other words, if you want to simplify your summertime beauty routine, this balm might just be your new go-to.

Ahead, get all the details about Gisou's latest launch and our honest review.



Gisou

The Inspiration



The inspiration for this launch comes from Mirsalehi's own family, which boasts six generations of beekeepers. "Growing up, my mother would remedy our cuts, scrapes, and dry skin with Mirsalehi Honey sourced from our family bee garden. I learned firsthand that honey is a true miracle worker that can transform and enhance skin," she says.

Mirsalehi wanted to bottle that does-it-all, skin-loving honey essence in Gisou's new balm. "I was inspired to infuse the benefits of Mirsalehi Honey and the natural botanical sources in our Mirsalehi Bee Garden into a multi-tasking balm that is versatile enough to fulfill all your skin needs," she adds.

Really, the Beauty Balm is a nostalgic ode to Mirsalehi's love of honey and its nourishing powers. This close-to-home inspiration also shaped a major goal of this new launch: Create a formula that "felt like honey melting on skin." (Spoiler alert: Mission accomplished.)

The Formula



Gisou's balm formula harnesses the botanical powers of Mirsalehi Honey and Mirsalehi Bee Garden Oil Blend. "Our Mirsalehi Honey is a natural humectant that deeply nourishes and hydrates skin, leaving behind a radiant glow, while our bespoke Mirsalehi Bee Garden Oil Blend penetrates the skin to enhance natural beauty," Mirsalehi explains.

Those might be the main ingredients, but they aren't the only skincare heroes in this blam. Propolis extract, which is rich in antioxidants, protects skin from free radical damage. Olive glycerides hydrate and protect the skin barrier. A postbiotic natural complex fosters a healthy skin microbiome and strengthens the skin barrier. Turmeric extract brightens the skin (and gives the formula a bright orange hue), and beeswax smooths skin texture and gives it a healthy shine.

Perfecting this combination wasn't exactly easy. As Mirsalehi explains, "We took our time when it came to developing and perfecting the Honey Infused Beauty Balm. It was a long and detailed process, and we went through countless submissions and iterations before finally landing on this exact formulation and texture that we’re launching!"



My Review



I know that using a moisturizer is essential for healthy skin, and when it comes to taking care of my face, I'm on it. However, I sometimes neglect to do the same for the rest of my body. (I know, I know, it's a bad habit.) But in all honesty, if I'm going to use a moisturizer, it needs to feel incredible going on. Otherwise, I know I'll start skipping it. Fortunately, Gisou's Honey Infused Beauty Balm makes this bad habit a non-issue.

The texture of this formula is exactly what I look for: It melts seamlessly into your skin, leaving a glowing, hydrated finish. Plus, it smells incredible. (Seriously, if they ever make a perfume with this scent, I'll be the first to buy it.) Though I can't vouch for its myriad of uses (my acne-prone skin doesn't do well with experimenting with new products), I do know that my skin looks and smells extra summer-ready after using this balm.

