Lightweight feel
Pretty color
Impressive staying power
Applicator is easy to use
Doesn't create a dramatic look on its own
Not Byrdie Clean
Armani Beauty's Eye Tint is the perfect lightweight liquid eyeshadow if you want to add a subtle sparkle to your look. This product stays on all day and comes in a various amount of shades.
We put the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Growing up, I would look at the makeup looks pictured in magazines and be in awe. You can create many different aesthetics with eyeshadow—think natural, glam, colorful, and smoky. Once I started experimenting with these myself, I learned a key quality to look for when choosing individual colors or palettes is pigmentation. I've tried many different eyeshadows, but they often fade or don't blend well, so only a few products have earned go-to status. Lately, I have become fascinated with liquid formulas of makeup staples such as blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. The amount of pigmentation in these products has been so impressive, and I am in love.
When I had the opportunity to try Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow, I knew I wanted to try a shade that would work for both day and night. Ultimately, I went with Ice, which is a pretty silver color with a metallic finish. So how did the Giorgio Armani eye tint compare to the range of eyeshadows I've used before? Continue reading for my full review.
Best for: Most skin types, and anyone who loves a subtle eye look.
Uses: A liquid eyeshadow that adds a lightweight pop of color to your makeup look, with up to 16 hours of lasting power.
Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs.
Price: $30
Shade range: 20 shades
About the brand: An offshoot of the Italian fashion house, Giorgio Armani Beauty was founded in 1982 and is known for its cult-favorite foundation and fragrances. The brand's philosophy is to create products that reveal one's natural beauty with simple elegance.
About My Skin: Dry eyelids
My eyes are almond-shaped, and I use a fairly simple makeup routine—either just one color on my lid with some highlighter on my brow bone or three different colors for my base, crease, and brow bone. I always moisturize my face before applying makeup and add a bit of my foundation primer onto my lids. I've tried countless eye primers and eye paint pots, but have not had any luck finding one hydrating enough for my eyelids.
I love to achieve soft, natural looks using light beiges and browns, golds, and light pinks. My favorite palettes come from Anastasia Beverly Hills. I always use liquid liner from Stila and my go-lashes from Lilly Lashes to complete the look. During the time that I used the Giorgio Armani eye tint, I otherwise followed my usual routine.
How to Apply: Use applicator or fingers
Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow features a pretty applicator that's simple to use. I tried it two ways: by applying the product by itself, and by applying it along with powder eyeshadow. When I placed the eye tint directly on my skin, it was sheer yet pigmented. It blended nicely onto my eyelid and wasn't heavy at all. When I applied powdered eyeshadow and then the eye tint on top, it brought out the color even more and lasted just as long. I even tried using this tint as a highlighter, and the result was super pretty.
The Results: Sheer, sparkly eyelids
When I first put the product on, I instantly noticed the way it made my eyelids sparkle. It helped make me look more awake and worked well for both day and night.
I applied the Giorgio Armani Eye Tint at 11 a.m., and at 10 p.m. the color was still there and my eyes still had a metallic glow. It barely feels like I wore eyeshadow, and even when I accidentally rubbed my eye, the product stayed on. I spent part of my day outside in 80-degree weather and the rest of the time inside.
The Value: A worthwhile splurge
Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow is definitely a luxury makeup product. At $30 for a single eyeshadow, I would say that this is not a budget-friendly product, but if you have the extra coins to spend, then I think this is worth it. It's long-lasting, and you can use it in multiple ways. I personally love how natural this product looked and how easy it was to use.
Similar Products: You've got options
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow: If you're looking for a more pigmented glitter or metallic finish at a slightly lower price, then the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow ($24) is a great match. Six shades have a glitter finish, and one features a metallic finish.
L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow: For a budget-friendly shimmer eyeshadow, try this one from L'Oréal Paris ($12). The 12 shades available provide up to 16 hours of wear, so you're covered for just as long as the Giorgio Armani eye tint at a fraction of the cost.
Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow allowed me to create a quick, pretty eye look that works well for any time of day. I love how easy it is to apply and spread the product, as well as the mighty staying power. I'm now in love with liquid eyeshadows and plan on trying out more shades from Armani.
Specs
- Product Name Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
- Product Brand Armani Beauty
- Price $30
- Weight 0.13 oz.
- Full Ingredient List Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Talc, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Lauroyl Lysine, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Dipentaerythrityl Tetrahydroxystearate/Tetraisostearate, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sorbitan Isostearate, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-20. Argilla / Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Magnesium Silicate, Peg-75 Stearate, Silica, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Xanthan Gum, Tin Oxide, Isobutane, Isoceteth-10, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloridecopolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteth-20, Alumina, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate. May Contain: Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499 / Iron Oxides, Ci 77120 / Barium Sulfate, Ci 77007 / Ultramarines, Ci 77288 / Chromium Oxide Greens, Ci 77742 / Manganese Violet, Ci 77510 / Ferric Ferrocyanide, Ci 77400 / Bronze Powder, Ci 77400 / Copper Powder, Ci 75470 / Carmine, Ci 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, Ci 77510 / Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, Ci 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, Ci 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, Mica.