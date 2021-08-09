Armani Beauty's Eye Tint is the perfect lightweight liquid eyeshadow if you want to add a subtle sparkle to your look. This product stays on all day and comes in a various amount of shades.

We put the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Growing up, I would look at the makeup looks pictured in magazines and be in awe. You can create many different aesthetics with eyeshadow—think natural, glam, colorful, and smoky. Once I started experimenting with these myself, I learned a key quality to look for when choosing individual colors or palettes is pigmentation. I've tried many different eyeshadows, but they often fade or don't blend well, so only a few products have earned go-to status. Lately, I have become fascinated with liquid formulas of makeup staples such as blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. The amount of pigmentation in these products has been so impressive, and I am in love.

When I had the opportunity to try Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow, I knew I wanted to try a shade that would work for both day and night. Ultimately, I went with Ice, which is a pretty silver color with a metallic finish. So how did the Giorgio Armani eye tint compare to the range of eyeshadows I've used before? Continue reading for my full review.

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow Best for: Most skin types, and anyone who loves a subtle eye look. Uses: A liquid eyeshadow that adds a lightweight pop of color to your makeup look, with up to 16 hours of lasting power. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $30 Shade range: 20 shades About the brand: An offshoot of the Italian fashion house, Giorgio Armani Beauty was founded in 1982 and is known for its cult-favorite foundation and fragrances. The brand's philosophy is to create products that reveal one's natural beauty with simple elegance.



About My Skin: Dry eyelids

My eyes are almond-shaped, and I use a fairly simple makeup routine—either just one color on my lid with some highlighter on my brow bone or three different colors for my base, crease, and brow bone. I always moisturize my face before applying makeup and add a bit of my foundation primer onto my lids. I've tried countless eye primers and eye paint pots, but have not had any luck finding one hydrating enough for my eyelids.

I love to achieve soft, natural looks using light beiges and browns, golds, and light pinks. My favorite palettes come from Anastasia Beverly Hills. I always use liquid liner from Stila and my go-lashes from Lilly Lashes to complete the look. During the time that I used the Giorgio Armani eye tint, I otherwise followed my usual routine.

How to Apply: Use applicator or fingers

Karla Ayala

Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow features a pretty applicator that's simple to use. I tried it two ways: by applying the product by itself, and by applying it along with powder eyeshadow. When I placed the eye tint directly on my skin, it was sheer yet pigmented. It blended nicely onto my eyelid and wasn't heavy at all. When I applied powdered eyeshadow and then the eye tint on top, it brought out the color even more and lasted just as long. I even tried using this tint as a highlighter, and the result was super pretty.

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Results: Sheer, sparkly eyelids

When I first put the product on, I instantly noticed the way it made my eyelids sparkle. It helped make me look more awake and worked well for both day and night.

Karla Ayala

I applied the Giorgio Armani Eye Tint at 11 a.m., and at 10 p.m. the color was still there and my eyes still had a metallic glow. It barely feels like I wore eyeshadow, and even when I accidentally rubbed my eye, the product stayed on. I spent part of my day outside in 80-degree weather and the rest of the time inside.

The Value: A worthwhile splurge

Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow is definitely a luxury makeup product. At $30 for a single eyeshadow, I would say that this is not a budget-friendly product, but if you have the extra coins to spend, then I think this is worth it. It's long-lasting, and you can use it in multiple ways. I personally love how natural this product looked and how easy it was to use.

Similar Products: You've got options

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow: If you're looking for a more pigmented glitter or metallic finish at a slightly lower price, then the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow ($24) is a great match. Six shades have a glitter finish, and one features a metallic finish.

L'Oreal Paris Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow: For a budget-friendly shimmer eyeshadow, try this one from L'Oréal Paris ($12). The 12 shades available provide up to 16 hours of wear, so you're covered for just as long as the Giorgio Armani eye tint at a fraction of the cost.