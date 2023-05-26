Here's Exactly How to Copy Gigi Hadid's Vintage Barbie Blowout

With being one of the world’s biggest supermodels and hosting her own fashion show on Netflix, it’s a bit of a shock that this year was Gigi Hadid’s first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Still, there’s a first for everything, and she made a splash with an over-the-top Old Hollywood ensemble, which included voluminous waves in her hair. We caught up with her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos to find out exactly how he created her vintage-inspired look.

Hadid stepped onto the red carpet wearing a beige Zac Posen gown with a strapless neckline and a fitted silhouette. The dress had faux hips that created a Jessica Rabbit look, and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorized it with Jimmy Choo shoes as well as a diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, and diamond drop earrings, all by Messika Jewelry.

Getty Images

“It was Gigi's debut in the Cannes film festival, so I wanted to make her look like an old movie star, but at the same time to look cool and effortless,” Giannetos tells Byrdie. “I took inspiration from old Hollywood movie stars but put a contemporary spin on the look. I opted for voluminous waves for the perfect balance between timeless and effortless elegance.”

There are tons of ways to go about creating classic Hollywood waves—but Giannetos went the undone route. Giannetos says that he used products sparingly because he wanted Hadid’s hair to look natural and lived-in. “To add a bit of effortless shine, I prepped the hair with Raw Sugar Multi-Miracle Hair Mist ($10). I wanted to keep the natural soft texture of the hair intact, so I kept the amount of product I used to a minimum.”

After that, Giannetos blow-dried Hadid’s hair in small sections to ensure volume all over her head, and then pinned every section in small curls. Giannetos explains, “I let this sit and dry for a few minutes, then took off the pins and brushed the curls. To finish off the look, I teased a bit the roots, and I set the hair on the side with a drop side part.” The final look had the swoopy volume of a traditional Hollywood blowout, along with texture, movement, and gorgeous waves to make it look like Hadid just woke up with perfect hair.

Hadid’s makeup artist Patrick Ta created his classic bronzed goddess beat on the model and started by adding feathery texture to her brows and creating a satin cloud complexion. Ta then created a warm smoky eye that was smoldering but remained approachable for a daytime event. He added the finishing touch with a pop of color on her cheeks and a nude ombre pout.

And to tie the whole look together, Hadid wore a short strawberry milk manicure for a polished finish that didn’t overpower the rest of her look. This may be the first time Hadid made it to Cannes, but with glam this great, she’s already a pro at arriving at one of the world’s hottest film events of the year.