According to Gigi Hadid, Pastel Eyelashes Will be Everywhere This Spring

We’re currently in the thick of Milan Fashion Week, and with stars like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid making appearances both on and off the runway last season, we made the case that the LA girlies were taking over Fashion Week in Italy. It seems like the same is true this season, as fellow LA it-girls Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner just hit the runway for the Prada FW/23 show, wearing some spring-ready pastel lashes.

With frilly white skirts and structured shirts and coats, the Prada fashion show was all about business on the top and princess on the bottom (which we are very here for). Hadid made an appearance on the runway wearing an oversized grey peacoat over a matching grey pencil skirt with white floral details and a black crew neck top, paired with white pointed-toe shoes. Her hair was stick straight and parted down the middle, as was Jenner's, who wore a brown peacoat with yellow pointed-toe shoes.



Getty Images

As for their glam, Dame Pat McGrath created a pastel lash look, which was in line with the brand's inspiration of "rediscovering beauty" for the show, titled "Recycling Beauty." The look included a bare complexion starting with the Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence ($86) for a moisturized base and the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68) and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34) to even out the skin tone and blur imperfections. To ensure that their makeup stayed intact, McGrath's team applied the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($39) using the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder Brush ($60), as well as the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($32) to set the under eye area and anywhere they wanted to smooth the skin.

Getty Images

The look was paired with a transparent lip so as not to take away from the eyes, which were adorned with feathered faux lashes. Each lash was customized and crafted to create a wispy shape and colored pastel khaki, blue, pink, yellow, and mint green. The brand reveals that the lashes were deconstructed and hand placed onto each model, as makeup artists picked colors that would complement each individual’s skin tone.

Getty Images

Gigi's lashes were a peachy pink, which offered a bright look that paired well with her fair complexion and her light hair. For Jenner, the artists opted for a baby blue color, which contrasted against her brown eyes and dark hair.

Getty Images

Most of the time, runway looks can be so couture that they're virtually impossible to recreate IRL. Yet, this one is fairly simple, and proves that color can exist anywhere in your makeup, including your lashes. Surely, you won't have to hand-dye your lash strips to arrive at this look—opt for easy-to-use colored mascaras and pair the makeup with a bare complexion like the models at Prada. Or go all in and add pastel mascara to your vibrant eyeshadow looks.