Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Latte Makeup Trend—With a Twist

When you think of Malibu, you may envision Barbie’s dreamhouse, coveted by everyone even remotely into the doll. I, however, think of Bella and Gigi Hadid, who lived in the beach town when they first entered the limelight as Yolanda Hadid’s daughters in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Gigi just went back to her roots, and headed to Malibu to attend a Miu Miu event, and she looked the part of a picture-perfect beach babe.

On July 26, Hadid arrived at the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu event. Tons of stars were in attendance, decked out in the brand’s pieces, and Hadid wore a black spaghetti-strap dress with a white Miu Miu logo in its center. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell paired the look with white socks, black Miu Miu loafers, dainty hoop earrings, a mini white Miu Miu handbag, and thick-framed black Miu Miu sunglasses.

Malibu is synonymous with a sun-kissed tan, so it makes sense that Hadid tapped into the latte makeup trend for the event. The TikTok trend calls for makeup that’s super bronzed and warm—however, some people online have argued that the look can be a bit intense on those with cooler undertones or very fair skin. Hadid’s longtime makeup artist Patrick Ta customized the trend for the star and created a cool-toned latte look, which features taupe lips, a cool brown eyeshadow to sculpt her crease, and a brown contour along Hadid’s hairline and under her cheekbones—though she he kept the bronzed complexion that's key to the trend.

What’s more, the latte makeup trend typically calls for just brown tones, but Ta used a black liner to create a subtle yet sharp wing that added just enough drama for a fancy event without taking away from the sun-kissed vibes of her look. Ta added a Malibu flush with the sunburnt blush trend, focusing what we believe is a red blush on the higher points of Hadid’s cheekbones. He finished off the look with a gorgeous, wet-looking glow on her chest and shoulders, courtesy of what could only be the Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm ($50).

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos added a wet, combed-back hairdo to complete Hadid’s beach babe look. Her roots were pulled directly back in a way that’s giving Yolanda Hadid circa 2010, but unlike her mother, who wore her strands pin-straight back in the day, Gigi wore beachy waves that made it look like Gigi was perpetually in the process of drying her saltwater hair. Overall, her look screamed Malibu, and she didn’t need an ounce of Barbie pink to get the job done.

